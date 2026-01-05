Ben Stokes Gets Into an Altercation With Marnus Labuschagne, Dismisses Him Later in 5th Ashes 2025 Test [WATCH].

Marnus Labuschagne's words irked Ben Stokes.

England captain Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschagne were involved in a mid-pitch altercation during the end moments of Day 2 in 5th Ashes 2025 Test in Sydney. The whole event transpired on the final delivery of the 29th over when Travis Head glanced one towards the fine-leg region for a boundary.

Stokes was agitated, and in the meantime, Labuschagne said something, possibly complaining about the fading light in overcast conditions. Stokes, who was already frustrated, didn’t take it sportingly and had a go at the Australian batter, saying something inaudible animatedly.

Soon, the matter escalated when Labuschagne didn’t stop, and the England captain came near him for a full-blown chat. Ben Stokes put his arm around Labuschagne’s shoulder and calmly listened to what the batter had to say before ending the chat in a friendly manner.

It didn’t start lightly, but the Australian batter was rather calm and explained what he wanted to say quietly to Stokes, which meant the matter diffused on a lighter note. Surely, the opponent captain wasn’t pleased, and Labuschagne chose to irk him when he was already frustrated, but Ben Stokes decided not to extend it after saying a few heated words.

Ben Stokes later dismissed Marnus Labuschagne in his next over

Ben Stokes eventually won this mini-battle by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne in his next over, the 31st of the innings. He bowled a good-length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Labuschagne tried to play an expansive drive, only to get an outside edge.

The ball flew straight to the gully fielder, Jacob Bethell, who completed a straightforward catch to cut his innings short. The batter was looking so good and had formed a prudent stand with Travis Head for the second wicket, but this dismissal left him distraught, as he stood there in disbelief.

Ben Stokes had a look at Labuschagne but didn’t say anything, though he knew he had won this contest. Whatever the chat was, Stokes was surely not pleased, even if it ended on a light note, and took his revenge in the end.

Marnus Labuschagne returned after a well-made 48 in 68 deliveries, comprising seven boundaries. It was a tricky deck to bat on, with the ball misbehaving at times, so this knock was crucial for Australia, but he could have avoided that shot since not many overs were left in the day, and Stokes had his tail up.

