Ben Stokes Shares A Picture of Scary Bruises Under Eye After Taking a Blow in Training

England Test captain Ben Stokes reminded everyone of the physical toll of cricket after posting an image of a facial injury on his Instagram story.

Ben Stokes Shares Injury Update After Brutal Blow

Ben Stokes has raised concerns after posting a picture of a facial injury he sustained while playing cricket. He shared a bruised and bloody image on his Instagram story with the caption.

“You should see the state of the cricket ball,” wrote Ben Stokes on his official Instagram story.

The image showed bruising around his eye, cuts on his face, and a nasal plug. This post quickly caught the attention of fans and former players, raising concerns about his health. His caption suggests he was struck by the ball. However, how it happened can’t be confirmed yet.

This injury comes after his last competitive game during the Ashes 2025 in Australia, a series England lost 1–3, despite Stokes showing glimpses of brilliance, particularly with the ball.

True to his nature, Stokes engaged fully in the Ashes series, often taking hits to inspire his team. However, the tour faced criticism too. England’s mid-series trip to Noosa and questions over their preparation were hot topics, putting pressure on Stokes as captain. Despite this, the ECB is likely to continue supporting him as England’s Test leader.

Will Ben Stokes Play For England in T20 World Cup 2026?

Ben Stokes injury will not affect England’s plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7. The all-rounder retired from T20 international play in 2022 and has since focused solely on Test cricket. The all-rounder is carefully managing his workload as he advances in his career.

His last T20I match was a memorable one, having played a match-winning knock to help England lift the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the MCG, where England defeated Pakistan in the final. This match marked a fitting end for a player known for performing at the highest level when it mattered most.

In 43 T20Is for England, Ben Stokes scored 585 runs with an average of 21.66 and a strike rate of 128, including a solitary half-century, which came in the T20 World Cup 2022 final. With the ball, he took 26 wickets with an economy rate of 8.39.

England have been placed in Group C with two-time T20 World Cup champions West Indies, Scotland (who took the place of Bangladesh), Nepal, and tournament debutants Italy. England will start their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Nepal in Mumbai on February 8. This will be followed by matches against West Indies and Scotland, before ending their group-stage games against Italy.

