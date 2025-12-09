Big Blow for England As Mark Wood Ruled Out of Ashes 2025, Rookie Pacer Announced Replacement

He picked up the injury in the Perth Test.

With England already 2-0 down in the Ashes 2025, they have faced a big setback before the Adelaide Test starting on December 17. Their star fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out for the rest of the Ashes 2025.

Mark Wood Ruled out of Ashes 2025

Mark Wood will not play any more matches in the Ashes 2025 after his left knee injury came back. He first picked up this injury during the opening Test in Perth.

“Wood will return home later this week and will work closely with the ECB medical team on his rehabilitation and recovery,” an ECB statement said.

England have named Matthew Fisher as his replacement. The pacer has played only one Test, which was against West Indies in 2022. He is already in Australia with the England Lions team and will join the main squad this week.

Long Battle With Injuries Continues for Mark Wood

Wood had surgery on his left knee after getting injured during England’s Champions Trophy campaign in February. The first Ashes Test in Perth was his first Test match in 15 months. He bowled 11 overs in that game but did not take a wicket and later reported pain in his knee, which led to him being sent to a specialist. Because of this, he missed the second Test in Brisbane, where Australia won by eight wickets to take a 2-0 lead.

His absence is the latest in a long list of injury setbacks. Wood had already spent more than nine months recovering from knee surgery and had earlier struggled with elbow problems. In the Ashes warm up against the England Lions, he bowled only eight overs before feeling hamstring tightness, though scans showed no major issue. He was cleared to play in Perth and bowled with good pace, troubling the Australian batters, but could not pick up a wicket as the match ended within two days.

Wood also missed England’s home series against India and during that time his goal was to return for the Ashes. But unfortunately, injuries troubled him once again, and after playing only the first Test, he has been ruled out of the rest of the series.

Wood made his Test debut in 2015, but because of frequent injuries and fitness issues, he has played only 38 Tests for England so far and has taken 119 wickets.

