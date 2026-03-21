Brendon McCullum To Continue As England Coach After Mending Ties With Ben Stokes Following Ashes Fallout.

Brendon McCullum didn't have a great time as a head coach in Australia.

In a massive development in English cricket, Brendon McCullum will continue as a head coach despite the Ashes 2025 debacle. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes will remain at the captaincy helm despite recent form and fitness struggles.

The Telegraph reported that both McCullum and Stokes were critical of each other during the England and Wales Cricket Board’s Ashes review. The report submitted by the England captain revealed his displeasure over the decisions made by other members and was reportedly not fully convinced with the coach’s methods.

Meanwhile, Brendon McCullum felt that Stokes’ mixed messaging and inability to continue with attacking methods confused players and left the team in an identity crisis. However, he has accepted several changes and a greater oversight from his bosses at Lord’s, with Ed Barney, the performance director, set for a bigger role.

His role would require implementing the new coaching staff, with a focus on players’ strength and conditioning amid numerous fitness concerns in the group. The Ashes review also identified that a couple of players were not fit enough to meet the Test match standards over such a long rubber.

Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes to continue working together

After the final round of talks this week, the ECB has decided to stick with Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes as the coach and captain despite recent failures. Stokes feels satisfied with the changes promised to revive England’s fortunes, and management feels the two take the team forward.

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There’s a sense of optimism that England can play the brand of cricket that reaped them ample success in the initial two and a half years under McCullum and Stokes. The debacle Down Under, they feel, was a divergence on strategy, not a complete bust-up.

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Meanwhile, England have already chalked out warm-up matches against local opposition on their away tours to South Africa and Bangladesh later this year. The conditions will be contrasting in both countries, and adapting to varied pitches, something they have failed at in recent times, will be their biggest challenge.

Additionally, they will play a day-night practice game to prepare for a one-off Test at MCG in March next year, which has been scheduled to celebrate the 150th Test anniversary. Brendon McCullum is contracted as England’s head coach till the end of the World Cup 2027 in South Africa.

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