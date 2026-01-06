ECB Specifies Condition for Brendon McCullum to Retain Head Coach Job After Ashes 2025-26 Loss

After the Ashes 2025 defeat under 11 days of play, Brendon McCullum time as England head coach remains uncertain. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has apparently told McCullum that he needs to accept major changes related to team environment and culture and how the team is run if he wants to keep his job.

According to a Telegraph article, ECB officials are reviewing things after England’s humiliating Ashes 2025-26 drubbing, which saw Australia retain the trophy, though England did get a small win in Melbourne – their first Test win in Australia in 15 years. Rather than sacking the trio of McCullum, Stokes and director of cricket Rob Key, as they believe that a more professional and disciplined system is now a must-have for the future.

“The position of Stokes in particular seems safe. However, the ECB does want significant changes to be made to the team environment and for McCullum and Key to accept that the culture and their wider approach need to become more professional and robust. But it is unclear whether McCullum would accept being told that the approach of the team must change, which leaves open the possibility that he could leave in the coming months,” the report said.

Both McCullum and Stokes have publicly admitted that England were not fully prepared for the series, but weigh in on a change in playing approach moving forward. In his stint, the England coach has focused more on managing people and tactical guidance, rather than on technical coaching. He has allowed the players to make their own decisions and play their natural game, and the warm-up match schedule before tours has been slimmed down.

Initially, the strategy worked for England, winning 12 in its first 13 Tests. But lately, their performance has dipped significantly, particularly in crucial series against India (drew series 2-2) and Australia. This highlighted some concerns with how they prepare and how consistent they are. In contrast, England have won eight out of 10 series that are shorter than five matches.

Decision on Brendon McCullum Will Be Taken After T20 World Cup 2026

The ECB may look to have more coaches, bring back planned warm-up times, and be tougher on discipline outside of games. This comes after hearing about players drinking during their break in Noosa. The review is currently run internally with ECB officials, Chief Executive Richard Gould and chairman Richard Thompson leading it, who have been present at all the games. Gould was in Perth and Brisbane, while Thompson was in Adelaide and Melbourne. Both men are in Sydney for the final Test of the Ashes 2025-26.

Both McCullum and Stokes have contracts until 2027. McCullum’s willingness to work with the ECB will decide how long he stays in the job. If McCullum accepts the ECB’s condition, he and the board have almost six months to plan what changes are needed and how the team should operate going forward. Notably, the Ben Stokes-led side will play their next Test series in June 2026 against New Zealand at home.

For now, McCullum is set to coach England for the upcoming white-ball Sri Lanka tour and the T20 World Cup 2026, which starts on February 7. But if he doesn’t agree to the ECB’s need for a culture change, the ‘Bazball’ period, which started so well, might end up getting a sudden shake-up.

