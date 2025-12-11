England And Bazball Find Rare Support in Former Australia Captain Ahead of Ashes 2025 Adelaide Test

The third fixture of the Ashes 2025 will begin on December 17.

The visitors have faced tremendous criticism following the below-par show in the initial two clashes of the Ashes 2025. A continued domination on home soil has handed Australia an early 2-0 lead before heading towards the Adelaide Test. But the former Aussie skipper Tim Paine has noted the chance of an unexpected comeback by England in the remaining three fixtures.

“England, at times, are probably giving them opportunities they shouldn’t. It’s like Australia are just playing the percentages really well and England are making the same mistakes,” he stated.

Tim Paine Backs England to Bounce Back in Ashes 2025

The former wicketkeeper-batter has opined that the conditions of the Adelaide Oval could help the English squad to register a much-needed turnaround. Once they manage to overcome the threat, Ben Stokes and Co. might prove to be “dangerous” for the remaining red-ball series.

“I think if England get it right, they’re going to be really dangerous. If there’s any wicket and ground in the country that suits them more than this, I don’t think there is one. So there will be a fascinating Test match,” added Paine.

While multiple former players have blasted the visitors’ approach in Tests, popularly known as the “Bazball,” Paine has praised their attacking mentality. He felt that this allows the players to express their natural game without any pressure, and might eventually force a better result against the Baggy Greens as well.

“Even though the Test matches have been quick, they’ve been thoroughly entertaining. It hasn’t worked out for them yet in Australia, but I really enjoy what they’re trying to do, the mindset around it, and freeing players up to play their best,” believes the ex-Australia player.

England Faces Another Ashes Whitewash Scare

After bundling out the hosts for only 132 runs in the second innings of the Ashes 2025 opener, a whirlwind Travis Head show had snatched the match from England at the Optus Stadium. But in the subsequent pink-ball fixture in Brisbane, the visitors were completely outclassed by Steve Smith and his Men.

The only highlight for England in that match was former captain Joe Root’s maiden Test ton in Australia. While the hosts piled up a mammoth 511 at the Gabba, only three of the English players — Root, Crawley and Stokes, managed to cross the fifty-plus mark.

Amidst the poor show, the usual Australian skipper Pat Cummins’ inclusion in the squad will surely increase the headache of coach Brendon McCullum’s dugout. Following three consecutive Ashes clean-sweeps on Australian soil, with the last victory coming in 2010-11, they are well on course for another embarrassing series defeat down under if Australia clinches the Adelaide Test to claim an unassailable 3-0 lead.

