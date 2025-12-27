England Scripts History at MCG! Ben Stokes and Co. Win First Test in Australia After 15 Years in Ashes 2025 [WATCH]

They have claimed the Ashes 2025 Boxing Day Test by four wickets.

Trailing 3-0 in the Ashes 2025, England have registered a massive comeback at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The team has finally scripted their maiden Test victory on Australian soil after 15 long years.

Watch the historic moment here:

England Escapes Ashes 2025 Whitewash Scare With Historic MCG Win

Notably, this is the first red-ball fixture win for England skipper Ben Stokes and the former captain Joe Root in Australia. Though the visitors have garnered multiple controversies throughout the series, it will be etched in the history books as a memorable one as well.

Besides putting an end to their over-a-decade-long victory drought, it also witnessed Root’s maiden hundred down under. England’s last win in Australia had come in January 2011, when they also went on to clinch the series with a scoreline of 1-2.

More to follow…

