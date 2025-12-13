Former Australia Pacer Doubts England Ability To Bounce Back in Adelaide For Ashes 2025-26

The Three Lions have produced the worst possible start in the Ashes 2025-26 series

The Three Lions have done everything they could, including a vacation in order to bounce back in the coveted five-match series. England went down to arch-rivals Australia in both the first two Tests in Perth and Brisbane. However, despite playing good cricket in patches, they were not able to capitalise on the big moments in the game.

Brendon McCullum & Co. came into the Ashes series with the best possible preparation. A full-powered bowling unit with the likes of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson felt like a well-oiled bowling side. However, they were unable to stand to the might of the Australians, who gave them a drubbing in both the Tests. Apart from the Joe Root ton in the second Test, there was not much for the visitors to celebrate.

That being said, the Englishmen will have to find a way to claw back into the series, which makes the Adelaide game very crucial. One thing which will stand in their way would be the comeback of skipper Pat Cummins, who missed the first two Tests due to injury. Additionally, former Australia speedster Mitchell Johnson didn’t sound too sure about England’s chances in Adelaide.

He highlighted the efforts from Joe Root and Jofra Archer in the second Test, which gave England a real chance of showcasing a fight. Other than that, the visitors were pretty much toothless in the battle. The Ben Stokes-led side made some horrible shot selection in both the Tests, which left a lot of fans fuming. Moreover, a lot of experts and analysts also called them out for their shit selection.

“Whether they can genuinely adjust their plans now I’m not sure. Some of England’s batting left you scratching your head. They have got the skills, no doubt. I don’t know what conversations they will have behind closed doors, but they need to adjust tactics and mindset fast”, wrote Johnson.

How England Can Bounce Back in Ashes 2025-26

Well, it is not a matter of skill. The situation that England find themselves in has got everything to do with application. The batters have thrown their wickets away at crucial points in the game, which has swung the pendulum in Australia’s favour on most occasions. The Aussies, one given a chance, will break the door open and clinch the game – exactly what they did in the first two Tests.

Mitchell Johnson spoke about the balance of the side, and also mentioned that Cummins and Nathan Lyon coming back would bolster their chances even more. To add to that, he also provided a balanced perspective on the quality England bring to the table. A big series like this one would have severe psychological impact on the minds of the players – probably what took the players to Noosa.

Middle-order batters like Harry Brook will have to add a tinge of match awareness to their huge flame of flamboyancy. Moreover, the bowlers, who don’t lack any pace, will have to maintain disciplined lines and lengths to keep the Australians in control. One of the mistakes they did had a lot to do with not being able to contain the Aussies, and they would be well aware of that.

“But if England get it right, it’s not like they can’t come back. Perhaps too much psychological damage has already been done. I don’t think it will be 5-0, but clearly the potential is there”, wrote the former Australian pacer.

