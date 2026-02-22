Former England All-Rounder Shares Insights on How Jofra Archer Can Improve in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali talks about what Jofra Archer needs to do better in the Super 8 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Jofra Archer has taken six wickets in four matches in the tournament, but his economy rate of 9.31 shows that he has been a bit expensive.

Moeen Ali Shares How Jofra Archer Can Get Better in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Stage

Moeen Ali, while speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast, feels Archer can improve by keeping his bowling more simple in the next matches. Moeen believes that Archer has many skills and different types of deliveries, but he does not need to use all of them so often. By trying too many slower balls and variations, he may be making things slightly easier for batters.

Instead, Moeen thinks Archer should rely more on his natural pace and bowl in strong, consistent areas. Fast and direct bowling can force batters to take risks, especially when fielders are placed to create pressure.

“My thing on Joff is he’s got so much skill so many variations but I think you don’t have to use them all the time and I think against when he was bowling at Nepal when I was watching I felt like he was bowling so many slow balls,” Moeen Ali said.

“As a lower order batter or somebody who comes in the middle what I want from facing Joff somebody bowling I want him to bowl slow balls the last thing I want him to bowl fast. I actually feel he is bowling too many variations. He has all the variations,” he added.

"He's bowling too many variations!"



Moeen Ali discusses Jofra Archer's performances during the T20 World Cup 💭 pic.twitter.com/cvFBQmpkHh — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) February 21, 2026

Even though Archer has taken wickets in every match of the group stage, he has also given away a lot of runs. He conceded 42 runs against Nepal and 48 against West Indies. His best performance came against Scotland, where he gave away only 24 runs and took two wickets.

Now, with the Super 8 stage coming up for England, the team will be hoping to see the best version of Jofra Archer. He will play an important role in England’s success, as he is the main fast bowler in the team.

England Look to Continue Momentum in Super 8

England played all their group stage matches in India, but they will play their Super 8 matches in Sri Lanka. They will face the hosts on February 22, then Pakistan on February 24, and finally New Zealand on February 27.

Although they have not played in Sri Lanka during this tournament, they played a bilateral series there just before the World Cup and won it 3-0. So, they should be familiar with the conditions.

In the group stage, England won against Nepal, Scotland, and Italy but lost to West Indies. They finished second in their group.

