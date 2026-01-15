Former England Captain Backs Ben Stokes to Lead Team to Top of Test Rankings After Ashes 2025 Debacle

England are currently placed third in the rankings.

Star England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has recently opened up on England’s disastrous Ashes 2025 campaign down under.

Jos Buttler Puts Faith in Ben Stokes to Make England No.1 Ranked Test Team

The batter noted that it was a ‘disappointing’ and ‘frustrating campaign’ for the visitors as they lost the five-Test Ashes series by 4-1. Ahead of the tour, many former players and England fans had opined that this was the strongest Ashes squad of recent times. However, they were left disheartened by the abysmal show put on display by the English players throughout the series.

But the gloveman has denied questioning the squad’s preparation and planning for the high-stake matches, which previously faced severe criticism around the world. Earlier, captain Ben Stokes had also defended their lack of match practice leading up to the tour to oppose legendary player Graham Gooch’s insights.

“I think we all thought this was the time this team going to Australia would have a real, genuine chance of winning. I think when you don’t get the results that you crave, it’s very easy to point fingers at certain things. Your preparation, your planning, a lot of stuff your hands will be tied,” stated Buttler to Sky Sports News.

He also discussed that Stokes and Co. will reflect on the series as the skipper aspires for the side to climb to the top of the ICC Test rankings. Notably, after an underwhelming Ashes 2025, they are currently seated third in the chart.

“I think they’ll just take a bit of time to review it. I know Ben pretty well. I played a lot of cricket with him growing up, and his determination and desire and passion to lead that team forward, improve and take them to be the number one Test team in the world, which is where he will want to take them, will be stronger than ever after this tour,” he added.

ALSO READ:

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.