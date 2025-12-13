Former England Captain Urges Skipper Ben Stokes to Replace Ollie Pope At No.3 in Ashes 2025 3rd Test

The third Ashes 2025 fixture will kick off on December 17.

The visitors’ start to the highly anticipated Ashes 2025 on Australian soil has gone totally opposite to what the English supporters had expected so far. The only instance of England’s fightback in the series was to bundle out the hosts for 132 runs after being folded for 172 on the opening day in Perth.

However, following the two consecutive embarrassing defeats against the Baggy Greens, Ben Stokes and his men would be eager to script a turnaround in the Ashes 2025 3rd Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Michael Vaughan Suggests Ben Stokes to Take Up No.3 Position of Ollie Pope

The former England skipper Michael Vaughan has urged captain Stokes to replace their usual No.3 batter, Ollie Pope. Notably, the wicketkeeper-batter has collected 105 runs in the initial two fixtures of the Ashes 2025, including a three-ball duck in the first innings at the Gabba.

His overall red-ball stats down under are also not impressive. Having played the longest format of the game across six countries in the globe, Pope has registered his lowest Test average of 17.20 in Australia.

“I think there’s a problem at number three. Ollie Pope’s run his race. He’s never got 50 against Australia. I’ve said for a while, I think Ben Stokes should bat number three. He’s a great technician. He’s got that fight. And when I heard him say tonight, ‘I don’t want any weak men’ – go and be the leader at three,” stated Vaughan on the Stick to Cricket podcast.

The former batter has also opined that climbing up the batting order would help him avoid playing the veteran Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon at the start of his innings. Lyon, who had missed out on making it to the playing XI in both the Australia vs England clashes so far, is expected to make a return in Adelaide.

Further, he has dismissed Stokes five times in 14 Ashes innings, which is the most times in the prestigious series down under. But if Stokes promotes himself early in the lineup, it could reduce the risk as well as open the door for all-rounder Will Jacks at No.6.

“He plays pace great. Nathan Lyon will be in the team. He’s had a problem against Nathan Lyon. If he comes in at six, probably going to face Nathan straight away, and then you could play Will Jacks at six,” added the former player.

Another Ashes Clean Sweep Scare Looms Over England

The England captain’s batting form is also set to come under scrutiny if he fails to notch up a big one in the forthcoming Ashes 2025 3rd Test. Though the 34-year-old has snared eight wickets in two matches of the series, including a five-wicket haul, his contributions with the bat have been immensely low.

Stokes has scored only 77 runs in four innings so far, including a half-century in the latest fixture. But the visitors, who are trailing 2-0 in the five-Test contest, would want him to step up with both of his skills to restrict Australia from claiming an unassailable 3-0 lead.

The upcoming Adelaide fixture would be the final chance for the English players to avoid yet another Ashes whitewash, following their unwanted feat of successive clean sweeps in the last three red-ball tours of Australia.

