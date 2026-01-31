Harry Brook Admits Lying To Protect Teammates in Wellington Nightclub Incident.

Harry Brook has revealed that other players were also present.

The nightclub incident involving Harry Brook refuses to settle down, with more fresh updates coming. In the latest news, Brook admitted he wasn’t the only player present when a nightclub bouncer punched him in Wellington.

He confessed that others were present and that he lied to protect his teammate from getting into trouble. England’s white-ball captain’s comments have come after a report from The Telegraph revealed that Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue were also under investigation.

“I accept responsibility for my actions in Wellington and acknowledge that others were present that evening. I regret my previous comments, and my intention was to protect my teammates from being drawn into a situation that arose as a result of my own decisions.”

Harry Brook likely to continue despite the nightclub row

Harry Brook will continue at the helm despite being in trouble for the whole incident in Wellington. England have fined him the maximum £30,000 and given him a final warning for his off-field behaviour, which has brought the team into bad light.

Brook said he regrets his actions and understands he will need to regain his players’ trust in the side. He will continue to work towards it, as England go through a crucial period.

Harry Brook will be England’s captain at the T20 World Cup 2026, starting next month. He will look to excel as a captain and batter in the tournament and put this whole incident behind him with his on-field actions.

