Harry Brook Plays Stunning Scoop Shot, Breaks LED Board With Huge 91 Metre Six in ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash [WATCH]

Harry Brook fell for only 26 runs in the ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match.

England captain Harry Brook has played an extraordinary scoop shot, breaking the LED replay board at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo during the ENG vs NZ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights clash.

Watch the video here:

UNBELIEVABLE! 🤯



England are two down, but the skipper is playing a different game altogether. 🔥



ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup, SUPER 8, #ENGvNZ | LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/ueqfaabxcO pic.twitter.com/V04ipszmPY — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 27, 2026

After dismissing the opposition’s swashbuckling opener Phil Salt in his first over of the night, New Zealand pacer Matt Henry had also started off the second over well, bowling four consecutive dot balls after a wide. But following a pressure-releasing boundary in the fifth ball, Brook slammed the final delivery for a huge 91 metre six.

The batter once again came in at No.3 and started from just where he left off in the previous fixture while notching up his maiden T20I hundred against Pakistan. But the 27-year-old failed to continue the momentum, as all-rounder Glenn Phillips dismissed him for a 24-ball 26.

ALSO READ:

England Clinches a Nail-biter in ENG vs NZ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight Match

The Black Caps were off to a solid start, reaching 116/3 in 13 overs. But in the final seven, the England spinners tighten their grip, snaring four wickets for just 43 runs. But while defending a sub-par score of 159/7, an excellent display with the ball from the Kiwis reduced the Three Lions to 117/6 after 17 overs.

Rachin Ravindra starred with a crucial three-wicket haul, while Henry, Phillips, and Lockie Ferguson snared one scalp each. But a Rehan Ahmed onslaught, supported by Will Jacks’ fiery cameo, took the game away from New Zealand. Coming in at No.8, the 21-year-old smacked 19 not out off just seven balls in his debut T20 World Cup match.

Jacks also stayed unbeaten at 32 off 18 balls, and hit the winning stroke with three needed off four. England, who had already qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals, secured their top spot in Group 2 with a nail-biting victory over New Zealand. Notably, the match-winning 40-run partnership between Jacks and Rehan is the team’s highest for the seventh wicket in Men’s T20 World Cup history.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.