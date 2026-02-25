Harry Brook Reveals Ambition of Batting Higher Up in Future After Match-Winning Ton at No.3 in ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash

England white-ball captain Harry Brook put up a batting masterclass with a stellar century in the ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash today (February 24). Brook gave a one-man show with his knock of 51-ball 100, comprising 10 boundaries and four maximums, to propel the Three Lions close to the finish line, which they won by two wickets in the end.

Not only that, but Brook also became the first captain in the history of the tournament to score a century. Furthermore, he is now only the third England cricketer after Alex Hales and Jos Buttler to score a T20 World Cup hundred.

Interestingly, while Brook undoubtedly played one of the best knocks of his career, it came at a new position after being promoted to the No.3 spot. Following the scintillating innings, Harry Brook revealed that he plans on batting up the order in future, not just for England and also in franchise cricket.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the England star said,

“I’d been thinking about it for a while and it’s something I want to do in my career moving forward anyway, not just for England and in franchise cricket. I want to get up there and try and face as many balls as possible.”

Harry Brook also credited coach Brendon McCullum as the mastermind behind his promotion, adding,

“This morning by Baz as he was the mastermind behind it and it could have not come off, but thankfully tonight it has. We wanted to try and maximise the powerplay a little bit more and everybody knows that I like to try and take the game on and I was going to do that from ball one. So, thankfully it came off and I managed to get us a decent start.”

Speaking about the ENG vs PAK clash, Harry Brook’s one-man show ensured England chased down the target of 165 comfortably. However, the England side were under early pressure after losing three wickets to Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi in the powerplay in the form of key batters – Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell.

Nevertheless, Brook’s promotion to No.3 meant he held one end and took on the attack to the Pakistan bowlers. They also suffered a late scare after Harry Brook departed in the 17th over with just 10 more runs needed. England lost two more wickets with Will Jacks and Jamie Overton departing in quick succession but a boundary from Jofra Archer pulled curtains to the chase. In the process, England secured two wins in two games in the Super 8 over Sri Lanka and Pakistan and have subsequently sealed their berth in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal.

