Mitchell Marsh Hits Monstrous 102 Metre Six Off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Mitchell Marsh is currently the second-highest run-scorer for LSG in the IPL 2026.

The Lucknow Super Giants are off to an average start against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in the RCB vs LSG IPL 2026, managing only 35/1 in the powerplay. But a maximum from Mitchell Marsh off Bhuvneshwar Kumar has grabbed the fans’ attention.

The star Australian opener smacked a massive 102 metre six in his final delivery of the second over, which went straight over the roof of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Watch the video here:

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Reigning Champions on Top in RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match

The title-holders are in total control of the ongoing RCB vs LSG game, conceding less than seven runs per over so far. Following Aiden Markram’s dismissal, skipper Rishabh Pant has also left the field after suffering a blow on his elbow. Nicholas Pooran had replaced him in the middle but returned soon in the dugout for a seven-ball one.

Following three crucial blows in quick succession, the responsibility was over Marsh to construct the innings alongside youngster Ayush Badoni. He was looking in great touch, smashing three fours and two sixes in the innings, including the stunning out-of-the-ground shot. But the 34-year-old failed to prolong his stay at the pitch as he was dismissed for a 32-ball 40.

With Abdul Samad returning for a two-ball duck, it’s now over Badoni and the match-winner from the KKR clash, Mukul Chaudhary, to steer LSG towards a competitive score. Their partnership would be pivotal for the side to put up a fighting total on the scoreboard. At the time of writing, the visitors are at 112/4 after 15 overs, with Badoni (33) and Mukul (23) at the crease.

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