Why Is Jacob Duffy Not in RCB Playing XI Tonight for RR vs RCB IPL 2026?

Jacob Duffy produced a noteworthy show in just two matches of his debut IPL edition.

The reigning champions Royal Challengers (RCB) and the inaugural edition winner Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are also the only two unbeaten teams of the IPL 2026 so far, are all set to engage in a fierce contest at the Barsapara Stadium in Assam. Notably, the visitors have made one change in their playing XI as Jacob Duffy misses out on featuring in the RR vs RCB match.

RR vs RCB Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Abhinandan Singh.

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Why Jacob Duffy Is Not Playing in RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy had put up a noteworthy show to fill in the void of Josh Hazlewood. But in good news for the RCB fans, the star Australian seamer is back in the team’s starting XI. However, unfortunately, it is the Black Caps bowler who makes way for Hazlewood. The 31-year-old enjoyed a brilliant IPL debut, snaring five wickets in two matches at an economy of 10.00.

On the other hand, Hazlewood has been one of the key architects of guiding the franchise to their maiden silverware in 18 years. Last season, he was the highest wicket-taker for the Bengaluru outfit and the third-highest overall, scalping a total of 22 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive economy rate of 8.77.

But the match-winner missed out on participating in the initial few fixtures of RCB due to a delayed recovery of the hamstring injury that he had sustained during the Sheffield Shield in November 2025. Earlier, he had also missed taking part in the home Ashes series and the T20 World Cup 2026.

But after a five-month-long wait, Hazlewood is finally back in action. The RCB fans will hope for a similar show from the bowler as they eye defending their title in the IPL 2026.

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