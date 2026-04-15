MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 24: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 24 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against each other in match no.24 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our MI vs PBKS Dream11 prediction for this match, set to take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The Hardik Pandya-led side is in big trouble after losing three of their four games. Most recently, they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 18 runs. The bowling took a hammering, conceding 240 in 20 overs. Sherfane Rutherford smashed an unbeaten 71 off 31 but other batters couldn’t keep up with such a high required rate. Rohit Sharma sustained a hamstring injury and might not play this game.

Punjab Kings have had a contrasting scoreline, winning three out of four matches. They are coming off a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shashank Singh snared 2 for 20 in three overs to restrict the opponents to 219. Priyansh Arya (57 off 20) and Prabhsimran Singh (51 off 25) got them off to a great start before Shreyas Iyer struck 69 not out off 33 balls.

MI vs PBKS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Danish Malewar, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact player: Mohd Izhar.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact player: Vijayakumar Vyshak.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Wankhede Stadium are usually great for batting with seamers getting only a small window with the new ball to make an impact. The average first innings score here since the last IPL edition reads 186. Over 460 runs were scored across two innings in the previous game.

Looking at the forecast, rain should not be an issue with clear skies expected while the temperature hovers around 27 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Hardik Pandya (MI)

Hardik Pandya has scored 122 runs in his last five T20 matches, including 40 off 22 against RCB.

He has also claimed five wickets with the ball, and that all-round value makes him a good fantasy option.

Cooper Connolly (PBKS)

Cooper Connolly started the season with a bang, scoring an unbeaten 72 in 44 balls.

He should enjoy playing at Wankhede where there’s a good bounce and pace.

Ryan Rickelton (MI)

Ryan Rickelton has looked in good touch, and has struck 81 off 43 in the season opener.

He has hammered 832 runs since November last year at an average of 42 while striking at 165.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav has not been at his best but has managed a fifty in the tournament.

He has made 590 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 39 and strike rate of 156.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer has hammered two half centuries in the season, including 69 not out off 33 in the previous game.

He has amassed 741 runs in the IPL since last year, averaging 53 while striking at 177.

Priyansh Arya (PBKS)

Priyansh Arya has been destructive at the top, and is coming off a 20-ball 57 in the last match.

Arya has smashed 578 runs in the league at a strike rate of 190 while averaging 29, including one century and three half centuries.

Team for MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Punjab Kings are in much better form compared to Mumbai Indians, who have serious concerns in the bowling unit. PBKS have a destructive batting line-up along with a quality bowling attack.

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