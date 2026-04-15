Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Lucknow Captain Forced To Retire Hurt After Being Hit by Josh Hazlewood Delivery in RCB vs LSG IPL 2026

The Rishabh Pant Injury Update is extremely crucial since the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper had to leave the field after being hit by a delivery from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood during the RCB vs LSG clash in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season today (April 15). Pant looked in visible agony as he was forced to retire hurt on 0(3).

Rishabh Pant Injury Update: LSG skipper forced to retire hurt

The incident happened early in the LSG innings during the penultimate over of the powerplay. On the fourth ball, Hazlewood bowled a short outside off delivery which Pant tried to heave across the line but failed to connect. Replays later showed that the ball hit the left-hander’s arm as it travelled to RCB wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma and Rishabh Pant looked to be struggling with pain.

While the physios spent some time in the middle to address the concerns, Pant eventually decided that he could not carry on and walked back to the dugout with Nicholas Pooran coming out next.

Watch the video of the incident below.

.@RishabhPant17 forced to retire hurt after taking a blow to the elbow, a quiet walk off and anxious faces in the LSG camp 🤕



How big a setback could this be? 👀#TATAIPL | #IPLRivalryWeek 2026 ➡️ #RCBvLSG | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/nyGp1mrMqj pic.twitter.com/qyEth1R0Ic — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 15, 2026

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LSG struggle after Rishabh Pant retires hurt

Speaking about the RCB vs LSG match, after Pant’s departure, Nicholas Pooran also followed him back to the dugout soon. Pooran has been struggling to get going in the IPL 2026 and he once again had a lacklustre outing of one-ball seven. Mitchell Marsh, who had a good start, unfortunately could not convert his knock into a big score, falling for 32-ball 40.

RCB managed to make inroads at regular intervals, prompting Rishabh Pant to come out to bat after LSG lost half their side. However, Pant had a very short stay of three more balls before getting dismissed on 1 (6). Nevertheless, LSG will be happy that their captain is fine to continue and will hope he can keep wickets in the second innings as well.

At the time of writing this report, the LSG scoreboard read 137/7 in 18.3 overs with Mohammed Shami and Mukul Choudhury currently batting in the middle.

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