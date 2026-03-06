Jacob Bethell Reveals Method Behind Varun Chakravarthy Takedown in T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

He hit three consecutive sixes at the start of Chakravarthy's spell.

England succumbed to a seven-run defeat against India on Thursday to crash out of the T20 World Cup 2026. However, their young sensation Jacob Bethell stole the show with an incredible century against a bowling attack that included Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.

Bethell became only the fourth men’s cricketer to register at least one century in all three formats. His knock of 105 off 48 kept England in the game as they were hunting down an improbable looking target of 254. Bethell’s brutal takedown of India’s premier spin weapon Chakravarthy was one of the highlights of the contest that witnessed nearly 500 runs at Wankhede Stadium.

Jacob Bethell Shares How He Took Down Varun Chakravarthy in T20 World Cup 2026

Jacob Bethell came at the crease at two down after captain Harry Brook mishit a Jasprit Bumrah slower ball in the fifth over. The 22-year old got off the mark with a six against Bumrah over fine leg, and then took the attack to the best spinner in the world in the next over.

Bethell hammered Chakravarthy’s very first delivery, which was too short, over long-on. The following delivery was fuller, and the youngster smashed it over long-off. The next shot was even more ridiculous. A reverse slog sweep to complete the hattrick of sixes.

Overall, Bethell faced 13 deliveries off Chakravarthy and struck 41 runs with four fours and three maximums. The most impressive part about this brutal takedown was that it wasn’t just blind slogging. There was a method behind this madness.

“I just wanted to put him under pressure straight away. I think he’s very good when he’s allowed to bowl where he wants to bowl. It’s just a case of trying to play him under pressure, and then when he’s going defensive, that’s when you can really cash in,” said Bethell after his knock.

The England superstar was correct in his thought process as it has been proven recently that Chakravarthy does indeed go defensive and flatter when under the pump. On a day where the seniors failed, Bethell produced one of the most epic knocks. His composure in a high pressure situation of a semifinal was admirable.

A special knock from a special player, Bethell has certainly left a big impression on cricket world, if he hadn’t already. He will next take the field for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as they look to defend their crown in the IPL 2026.

