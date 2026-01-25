Joe Root Heaps Praise On Brendon McCullum As Head Coach Despite Contradicting Results

With 136 runs in two innings, Joe Root is the leading run scorer in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The English management are still in the firing line for their defeat in the Ashes series Down Under. And Brendon McCullum is at the epicentre of it. That being said, batter Joe Root has come out in support of the England head coach.

Much has been anticipated about the position held by McCullum after the tough two months on Australian soil. Skipper ben Stokes and Harry Brook have also spoke in support of the English head coach, with Root now adding to the same predicament.

“I think Baz is one of the best coaches I’ve ever worked with. Obviously we’re disappointed with the way things went out in Australia, but I still think there’s a lot more really exciting things to come from this group,” said Root.

Since the former New Zealand star was made the head coach of England, Root’s performances have soared. He has scored 16 centuries in 46 Tests, averaging around 56 in what has bene the most successful period of his career.

Joe Root On England’s Team Atmosphere

Despite their recent shortcomings, Joe Root has vouched that there would be some exciting times ahead for this England side. Though the results have not gone their way, the English batter was pretty confident on the atmosphere in their dressing room.

Moreover, the 35-year-old backed Harry Brook to become a powerhouse leader in the white-ball formats. The young right-hander has been on the receiving end of some flak after his altercations in New Zealand just before the Ashes series. However, Root believes that he will learn from his mistakes and do well in the times to come.

“Harry’s a great fella and he’s going to be an incredible captain. He clearly feels bad about what happened, but from my side of things, he’s got a job to do and I think he’s doing it exceptionally well,” said Root about Harry Brook.

England’s recent victory in the 2nd ODI was their first in 12 attempts and was also the first away win for Brook and McCullum as captain and coach. Root shared a crucial 81-run partnership with his skipper in the second ODI.

