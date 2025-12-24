Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of Ashes 2025, Replacement Named For Boxing Day Test

Australia have already secured an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

Star England seamer Jofra Archer has been sidelined from the remaining two fixtures of the ongoing Ashes 2025 due to a left side strain. Gus Atkinson, who had scalped three wickets in the pink-ball match at the Gabba after going wicketless in the series opener, will replace the 30-year-old in England’s playing XI for the Ashes 2025 Boxing Day Test.

Jofra Archer’s Injury Woes Continue

The player has had a history of injuries in his five-year-long career so far. Previously, Archer missed participating in the red-ball action due to his persistent elbow and back issues since touring India in February 2021. He had recently made a return to the longest format of the game during the third England vs India Test at the Lord’s in July 2025.

But unfortunately, the bowler’s comeback stint lasted only five consecutive fixtures before picking up yet another blow to miss out on some more red-ball duties. However, this will be a significant setback for the visitors, who are yet to win or level a match in the Ashes 2025. Archer was the best bowler of the pack so far, snaring a total of nine scalps in three outings, including a fifer in the latest Adelaide Test.

Moreover, in addition to the timely breakthroughs, he put up some crucial runs in the lower order to propel the team towards a fighting total on the scoreboard. This includes a 36-ball 38 in Brisbane to cross the 300-run mark as well as a gritty half-century in the previous fixture.

Jacob Bethell Replaces Ollie Pope in England Playing XI for Ashes 2025 Boxing Day Test

Youngster Jacob Bethell is all set for his maiden Ashes appearance in the fourth clash of the series, starting on December 26 in Melbourne. He comes in for the visitor’s No.3 batter Ollie Pope. The gloveman’s struggle on Australian soil was clearly visible as he failed to score a single fifty-plus knock in the three matches of the series so far.

While his poor run of form opens the door for Bethell, it will be a massive test for the 22-year-old to adapt to the conditions down under, especially coming on the back of a rough outing at home against India. Earlier, replacing captain Ben Stokes in the fifth and final match of the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar series, the southpaw had managed only 11 runs at The Oval.

