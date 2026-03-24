Liam Livingstone To Be Considered for England Spot After Scathing Attack on Brendon McCullum Regime

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is set to be considered for a spot in the national side following his recent scathing attack on the Brendon McCullum regime. The 32-year-old has not played for the Three Lions for a year now, with his last international appearance coming during the Champions Trophy 2025.

Despite being a regular in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other top franchise T20 leagues, he was not a part of the England setup in the T20 World Cup 2026, where the Harry Brook-led side finished as semi-finalists.

Following the ICC event, Livingstone had opened up on the lack of communication from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) management before the expiration of his central contract last year. The dynamic right-hander had claimed that the news of his snub was shared by England coach Brendon McCullum over a call that barely lasted a minute, while skipper Harry Brook just sent a text and England and ECB managing director Rob Key stalled conversing on grounds of being busy and having “100 more important things to do”.

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Rob Key confirms England future for Liam Livingstone

Now, with the under-fire England leadership of Rob Key, Brendon McCullum and Test captain Ben Stokes confirmed to keep their jobs last night (March 23) despite a horrible Ashes 2025 campaign where they lost 1-4, Rob Key has opened up on Livingstone’s chances with England.

Key tried to play down Livingstone’s accusations and confirmed that he is very much in England’s plans going forward and was even in contention for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka prior to the T20 World Cup 2026.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rob Key said, “Look, I’m not going to go into private conversations. Obviously, there’s another side to that conversation as I saw it. What I did say to Liam at the end of what was a fairly tetchy phone call to say the least [was that] there’s no way I see a player of Liam Livingstone’s ability not being up for selection for England.”

He added “We debated him for the Sri Lanka series. Liam Livingstone is very much a player that we would love to see back to his best, scoring runs, and then back in the England set-up.”

Liam Livingstone will be next seen plying his trade for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2026 after being acquired for a staggering INR 13 crores and a good season will play a huge role in back his case for a national team comeback.

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