“No One Cares” – Liam Livingstone Reveals Disturbing Reality of England Regime Under Brendon McCullum

He last featured in an England shirt during the Champions Trophy in March 2025.

Liam Livingstone was not part of the England squad that reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 recently. While some fans felt bad for him, the all-rounder did not wish to be part of the group. Hours before heading to India for the IPL 2026, Livingstone launched a scathing attack on the English team culture under their head coach Brendon McCullum.

Liam Livingstone Reveals Disturbing Details of England Management

Liam Livingstone was last part of the England white-ball set-up in March 2025 during the Champions Trophy. Once an interim captain, the all-rounder has not been considered for selection since then. In a recent interview with ESPNcricinfo, he talked about the lack of respect within this regime and believes he may not play for England under this regime. Two phone calls, lasting a minute each is he has had.

Livingstone revealed that McCullum called him in May last year to inform him of his exclusion from the team.

“I don’t think it [the call] would have reached a minute. I asked why; they said they wanted to try someone else. That was off Baz. Wrighty [outgoing selector Luke Wright] didn’t reach out, and Brooky [captain Harry Brook] sent me a text.

“That probably sums that group up as a collective. Keysy said nothing – [he] said I’ll speak to you in the summer. I actually rang him one day, and he said he was busy at a Test camp at Loughborough. And then I didn’t hear off him until the end of September.

“That was a bit of an eye-opening experience about the group and the regime: if you’re in, you’re in, and if you’re not in, no-one cares about you,” said Livingstone.

The 32-year old had a horrendous time in early 2025, especially the Champions Trophy, which he calls the worst playing experience ever. He also revealed that when he asked England coaches for help, he was told that he cares too much and needs to chill out a bit.

The managing director of England men’s cricket team, Rob Key has been involved in public mud-slinging with Livingstone. Last year, when the player spoke about lack of communication, Key mocked him on the Sky Sports podcast saying he has his number, and can ring him anytime.

The second call Livingstone had from the English management was from Key in September, when he was informed that his central contract will not be renewed.

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Can Livingstone Re-enter in England Team With Strong IPL 2026?

While England have left Liam Livingstone out on the sidelines, he was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 13 crore. It highlights that he remains in great demand in the T20 circuit.

Despite the lack of communication, the leadership has maintained that he remains in the frame and will be considered if he performs in domestic cricket. However, Livingstone had a good run of form after IPL last year in the T20 Blast and The Hundred. And yet he was overlooked.

What that suggests is even an excellent IPL 2026 campaign may not be enough after the relationship between him and the management has likely reached a point of no return.

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