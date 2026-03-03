Sam Curran Makes Pat Cummins-Esque ‘Silent’ Remark Ahead T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Against India.

Sam Curran has been among England's best performers.

England all-rounder Sam Curran has made a Pat Cummins-esque statement ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against India. Like the Australia captain, Curran wants a big crowd to go silent at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

“As a kid, you dream of taking on India in India in a World Cup semi. If the crowd is silent, then England will be doing well at that point. Hopefully, a nice, silent stadium, but they will be loud when it starts.”

While he didn’t spell it out, Sam Curran subtly hinted that the noise would naturally fade if England seized control of the semifinal. A capacity crowd is expected for the all-important knockout fixture, with the majority of them cheering for the home team.

For the unversed, Pat Cummins also made a similar statement ahead of the World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, stating, ‘nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent’. Australia went on to win the game, giving India a heartbreak for a lifetime; Sam Curran would hope to replicate something similar, even if the magnitude doesn’t quite match that unforgettable occasion.

Sam Curran set to play crucial role for England at T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal

Sam Curran has been one of the best performers for England at the T20 World Cup 2026, contributing with both bat and ball. He has six wickets at an average of 25.33 and an economy rate of 8.60 in six innings, with a best of 3/22.

With the bat, Curran has 149 runs at an average of 24.83 and a strike rate of 119.20 in seven outings, including a top score of 43*. He bowls the toughest overs for England – closing the powerplay and at the slog, but has still shown immense accuracy and ability to thrive under pressure.

For instance, Sam Curran closed the game against Nepal in a nervy finish before delivering another decisive spell against Italy when England were under the pump again. He also played a nice cameo against the West Indies, apart from decent contributions against Scotland and New Zealand as a batter.

Jofra Archer and Sam Curran join forces to send the West Indies openers back early! 👌🎯



The Windies need a big partnership now to steady the ship… 🙌



ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #ENGvWI | LIVE NOW 👉 pic.twitter.com/9SBKYFc6eb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 11, 2026

The English all-rounder has vast experience playing at Wankehde: 160 runs, 32 average, 168.42 SR, & a fifty with the bat. Additionally, he has eight scalps at 38.87 runs apiece across nine outings at this venue.

