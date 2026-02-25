Should Jacob Bethell Continue to Make England Playing XI in T20 World Cup 2026?

He has scored 164 runs from six innings in the tournament.

England, who came into the T20 World Cup 2026 with a lot of uncertainty, became the first team to qualify for the semifinals. Despite securing the spot, they have some serious concerns, including Jacob Bethell.

England barely scraped through in the group stage, three close wins. But wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Super 8s have looked more convincing. Their batting unit hasn’t delivered a complete performance yet. The focus has obviously been on Jos Buttler, who is having perhaps the worst patch of his career. But another player that needs to be discussed is Jacob Bethell.

How Has Jacob Bethell Fared in T20 World Cup 2026?

Jacob Bethell was given the number three spot in the England playing XI. He started the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with an impressive 55 off 35 deliveries against Nepal. He followed it up 33 off 23 versus West Indies.

However, his returns started fading since the Scotland game, where he took 28 balls to score 32. His next three innings had seen scores of 23 off 20, 3 off 4, and 8 off 10. He has found it hard to adjust on the pitches that have been two-paced or turning.

The left-arm spin all-rounder had sustained a minor finger injury ahead of the tournament. His finger needs taping, due to which he can not bowl. If he is not bowling, questions should be asked whether he deserves to be in the side as a pure batter.

How England Playing XI Can Be Strengthened

The Harry Brook-led side would not have an issue if Buttler was doing his thing. But with him looking like a shell of himself, England have to try another route. Leaving out Bethell could be the way they can strengthen their line-up.

Buttler is not getting any younger, and his game against pace has regressed noticeably. He had batted at number for the last couple of years until England moved him up recently. Since then, he is having a torrid time at the top of the order, averaging just 15.88 and striking at 123.27.

England can bring back Ben Duckett at the top and move Buttler to number three or four. With Brook producing one of the all-time great knocks from number three in the previous game, Buttler may have to move down to four. Given his struggles, it might not be a bad idea.

They have already qualified for the semifinals, which gives them the luxury to experiment in their final Super 8 fixture against New Zealand. England should try this approach to give themselves a better chance to lift the trophy.

