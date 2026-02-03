Who Is Thomas Rew? England Youngster With Century in U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Earmarked for Greatness

England captain and wicketkeeper-batter Thomas Rew scored a brilliant century in the semi-final of the U19 World Cup 2026 against Australia at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Batting first, England scored 277/7 in 50 overs. Thomas led the innings by scoring 110 runs off 107 balls, which included 14 fours and one six. He batted at a strike rate of 102.80.

Thomas Rew in Domestic Cricket

Thomas Rew was born on November 29, 2007, in Lambeth, Surrey. He is the younger brother of James Rew, who plays domestic cricket for Somerset and has also represented Sharjah Warriorz in the ILT20.

Thomas also plays domestic cricket for Somerset. He made his List A debut on July 27, 2025, and has played 11 matches so far. He made his first class debut on December 5, 2025, when he represented England Lions against Australia A.

In List A cricket, Thomas has scored 352 runs in 10 innings from 11 matches at an average of 44, with a highest score of 84 not out. He has also scored two half centuries. In first class cricket, he has scored 66 runs in two innings so far.

In May 2025, Thomas was selected for a County Select XI to play against Zimbabwe during their tour of England. In that match played at Leicester, he scored an unbeaten 103 runs off 107 balls in the second innings.

Thomas Rew Youth Record and U19 World Cup 2026 Form

At youth level, Thomas has been very consistent. In Youth ODIs, he has played 21 matches and scored 743 runs in 19 innings at an average of 57.15, including two centuries and four half centuries. In the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026, he has scored 299 runs in six matches at an average of 74.75. This includes a century against Australia in the semi-final and two half centuries.

Apart from Youth ODIs, Thomas has also played Youth Tests. In seven innings, he has scored 280 runs at an average of 40, including three half centuries.

On June 30, 2025, in a match against India Under 19 at the County Cricket Ground in Northampton, he created history by scoring the fastest one day century for England Under 19s that time which was later broken by Ben Mayes. Thomas reached his hundred in 73 balls and went on to score 131 runs off 89 balls.

In November 2025, Thomas was signed by Paarl Royals for the SA20 2026, but he did not play any matches that season. He has also played three matches in the T20 Blast for Somerset.

Thomas Rew has shown a great potential in his youth and domestic career so far. If he continues to perform well, he could earn a place in the England senior team in the future.

