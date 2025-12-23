Why England Missed a Trick By Not Picking Liam Dawson in the Ashes 2025-26 Squad

The Englishmen seem too unsure of their own approach in one of the most decorated rivalries in cricket.

If the England cricket team was to be demonstrated like a balance sheet of a person right now, stating that they are inches from being broke would not be too far away from reality. The Three Lions have displayed no fight whatsoever in the first three Tests of the Ashes 2025-26 series. Suddenly, there’s nothing to play for. The series is done and dusted. In 11 days. Even though skipper Ben Stokes voiced that there is a ‘hell lot’ to play for.

The problem for England has been the fact that they have not had a plan B. They started off with the Bazball template, which worked like a wonder back on English soil, and continued to play in the same manner. However, what they did not realise was the fact that they would need a plan B to fall back on, if Bazball went for a toss. And now, it has! The Three Lions seemed to have forgotten how to roar.

For a team that was preparing for the Ashes 2025-26 series since more than a year, getting done on the wrong side of the result in 11 days time would be an unbelievable outcome. They tried making changes to their playing XI, and went off to Noosa in Queensland despite being 2-0 down after the Brisbane Test. ‘Overprepared’ was what they though they were. That being said, the mid-series trip has clearly not helped them ease out. Or probably, they’re just too chilled for a tour as important as this one.

Ben Stokes & Co. have gone with Will Jacks for the last two Tests, despite having Shoaib Bashir as the off-spinning option. Though it is quite obvious that the visitors are looking for an option which can give them some depth in batting along with rolling the arm over, Jacks has been too loose with the ball in hand, and has given away ample of runs by bowling short.

ALSO READ:

Why England Need Liam Dawson On Board?

England basically need someone to take the No.8 spot, for which they brought Will Jacks in. Though he has been good in patches with the bat in hand, the problem with Jacks is his control with the ball. A major chunk of problems for the visitors have stemmed from their lack of ability to control the run-flow of the Australians. They have been leaking runs, and Will Jacks has been a major contributor.

In the 3rd Test in Adelaide, Will Jacks was the only spinner that bowled for the Three Lions in the first innings. Needless to say, he bowled 20 overs in the first innings of the Test, bagging two wickets. But his economy was in excess of five, which was the second-highest after Brydon Carse. Will Jacks bowled too many short deliveries, offering ample scoring chances for their arch-rivals.

England had another option in Shoaib Bashir, and the fact that they did not choose him would be understandable due to his batting limitations. However, the English management could have cast their eyes on another all-rounder – who had a fantastic First-class record and was massively experienced with respect to both the skills on offer. Liam Dawson could have been a part of the England squad, providing the exact same skillset that they looked for in Jacks, but with some more control.

The 35-year-old Liam Dawson is no mug with the bat. He has scored over 10,000 runs in Frist-class cricket till date with a massive 18 hundreds to his name, and has represented England at the highest level. Moreover, Dawson has scalped 373 wickets in First-class cricket with 15 five-wicket hauls. To add to that, he is extremely accurate with the ball in hand.

Including Liam Dawson might be a solution to one of the many problems they have. Ben Stokes & Co. are staring down the barrel having already lost the series. Much of their failure will go down to the lack of application that has been shown by their batters. Can England make things right and turn up for the remaining two Tests would be a matter of perspective.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.