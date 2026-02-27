Why is Jamie Overton not in England playing XI tonight for ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game? The reason is that the team probably wants more spin options.

Jamie Overton has bowled well in the tournament, but the deck might suit spinners more. As a result, he has not found a spot in the XI.

England have brought Rehan Ahmed, who can bowl leg spin and also give some cushion with the willow. He can be more flexible with his batting position.

ENG vs NZ Playing XIs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

