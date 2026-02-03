Why is Phil Salt Not in England Playing XI Tonight in SL vs ENG 3rd T20I?

England right-handed opener Phil Salt has scored 47 runs in two T20Is in the series so far.

The Sri Lankans can take it a bit easier tonight, as there will be no salt to rub into their wounds in the third and final T20I of the series. Wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt was not a part of England’s playing XI in Pallekele. Salt experienced a back spasm in the warm-up before the fixture, which became the reason for his exclusion.

Ben Duckett Replaces Phil Salt in Playing XI

Ben Duckett will be featuring in this T20I series for the first time, and will look to make an early impression. The fact that England have chosen to rest Jofra Archer would be indicative of the workload management factor that the team would want to keep in mind ahead of an important tournament.

The Three Lions have already got their hands on the trophy, winning both of the first two T20Is on Lankan soil. However, they will want to get the best result out in the third fixture as well, making sure that they walk into the T20 World Cup this week with momentum on their side.

What To Expect From Phil Salt in the T20 World Cup 2026

The right-handed batter is one of the most explosive openers doing the rounds in the shortest format of the game. If England are to get far into their T20 World Cup campaign, a lot will rely on Phil Salt to provide them with explosive starts – something that is routine for the 29-year-old.

With a strike-rate of a 166.52, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener has been known for rubbing salt into the wounds of the bowlers, by taking them to the cleaners at will. He has notched up 1,587 runs in 48 innings with seven 50+ scores and four hundreds to his name.

The kind of squad England have got together for the coveted tournament, they will be one of the most competitive teams in the one month extravaganza.

Phil Salt has many times opened up about his methods of analysis, and his pre-match routines – in an interview after his heroics against South Africa last year. However, the 29-year-old has got a lot of method to his madness, and the spectators just witness the tip of the iceberg each time he walks out to bat.

