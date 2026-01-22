Why Jofra Archer is Not in England Squad for SL vs ENG ODI Series

Jofra Archer had a fierce outing in the Ashes 2025.

After a disappointing Ashes 2025 series, England are visiting Sri Lanka for three ODIs, followed by as many T20Is, before the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. However, speedster Jofra Archer has been a notable omission in the tourists’ squad for the six-match limited-over series.

Why is Jofra Archer Not Playing in SL vs ENG ODIs?

The bowler has not been included in either of England’s white-ball squads touring Sri Lanka. Notably, Jofra Archer had suffered a left-side strain and was sidelined from the last two Ashes fixtures. But England has named him in their provisional squad for the forthcoming T20 championship, set to be co-hosted by the reigning champions India and Sri Lanka.

Before getting ruled out of the series, the pacer was in lethal form, snaring nine wickets in three matches down under. His dominant outing also noted a stunning five-wicket haul in Adelaide.

Besides churning out breakthroughs at regular intervals, Archer also put up some crucial runs with the willow. His 38 during the day-night Test in Brisbane, followed by a commendable half-century in the subsequent encounter, proved to be pivotal in England’s fightback.

England squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Harry Brook (C), Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, and Luke Wood.

England squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Harry Brook (C), Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, and Luke Wood.

Jofra Archer for England in White-ball Matches

The injury-prone bowler has missed a large part of action in limited-over cricket due to injuries. But despite that, Archer has been consistent in both the formats. He was carrying on a great run in the ODIs, scalping 11 wickets in his last four appearances, including back-to-back four-fers against South Africa and New Zealand.

The seamer also displayed an impressive comeback in the T20Is. Before missing out on the West Indies series with a thumb injury, he had a decent tour of India in January 2025, comprising six wickets in five matches. However, coming back into England’s T20I line-up after eight months, Archer also struck the Proteas batting-order with a match-winning three-wicket haul in the second fixture.

