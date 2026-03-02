Why Mumbai Indians Star Can Be a Serious Threat to India in T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal?

While India now shift their focus to the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against England on March 5, the Men in Blue will need to be wary of Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Will Jacks, who can pose a serious threat to the co-hosts in the rematch of last edition’s semis. The England cricketer has been enjoying a tremendous campaign at the ICC event and can prove to be pivotal in determining India’s ambitions of qualifying for the final and becoming the first team in history to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title.

Let’s see why the Will Jacks factor can be a challenging territory that India would want to be fully prepared for.

Leading the pack amongst all-rounders

The 27-year-old boasts of the best numbers across the top all-rounders in the T20 World Cup 2026. In seven games, Will Jacks has smashed 191 runs at an aggressive strike rate of 176.85 while also snaring seven wickets with the ball.

India’s Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube follow the Mumbai Indians star closely with 171 and 166 runs along with six and five wickets respectively.

Jacks’ impact can be realised from the fact that no other batter has scored more runs at the death than him in the tournament (162), while he has the most runs by any batter outside of the top four.

Player Matches Runs Sixes SR Wickets Econ Will Jacks 7 191 12 176.85 7 9.68 Hardik Pandya 7 171 12 156.36 6 8.68 Shivam Dube 7 166 11 156.60 5 11.20 Axar Patel 5 14 0 127.27 7 7.52 Sam Curran 5 149 8 119.20 6 8.60

ALSO READ:

Maximum POTM awards at a single T20 World Cup edition

Will Jacks has so far won four player of the match awards for his heroics against Nepal, Italy, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Notably, this is the highest number of POTM awards achieved by a single player in an edition of the T20 World Cup.

Only former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson have managed to achieve the feat back in 2012.

Performances that matter – England’s trump card at T20 World Cup 2026

Will Jacks have single-handedly produced match-winning performances and been one of the key propellers of the England side, which have not always managed to click in the T20 World Cup 2026. Jacks has repeatedly dug England out of tricky situations, living up to the finisher’s role while also delivering in his duties of sixth bowler.

He capped off the group stages with impactful knocks of 39* and 53*against Nepal and Italy. He continued delivering in the Super 8s, triggering a sensational Sri Lanka collapse, finishing with 3/22 after bowling in the Powerplay.

Next, he played the central role and was the chief architect of England’s four-wicket win over New Zealand in their final Super 8 game. With England reeling at 117/6, he formed a crucial 44-run stand with Rehan Ahmed and finished on unbeaten 32* off 18 balls to take his side over the finishing line.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.