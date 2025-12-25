AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 4th Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 4th Test between Australia and England.

Australia have clinched the Ashes 2025 with an unassailable 3-0 lead. Here is our AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction as England look to regain a semblance of pride. The Boxing Day Test will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

England put on their best show of the tour in Adelaide, but it wasn’t enough to keep the series alive. Chasing 435 in the fourth innings, the visitors were in the game on multiple occasions thanks to Zak Crawley’s 85 at the top and Jamie Smith’s 60. But they could not make the most of it.

For Australia, Alex Carey hit a century and 72 in two innings while Travis Head smashed 170 in the second innings. Pat Cummins made his return after six months with six wickets in the match.

England have made a couple of changes for this game, while Australia will be without Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

AUS vs ENG Predictions – Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, and Scott Boland.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, and Josh Tongue.

AUS vs ENG – Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Melbourne Cricket Ground has recently offered pitches with a tinge of grass enough to keep the bowlers in the game. Batters can put on big scores once they negotiate the tricky phase.

As for the weather, it should be mainly clear on the first four days of the match. There is a 63% chance of precipitation on the fifth day.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Steve Smith (AUS)

Steve Smith missed the third Test, but looked in good touch in the second, where he struck 61 and 23* in two innings.

Smith has amassed over 3,500 runs in the Ashes at an average of 55.87, including 12 centuries.

Scott Boland (AUS)

Scott Boland hasn’t had a great series, managing to pick up 11 wickets at 28.03 runs apiece.

He has taken 16 wickets at the MCG from three Tests at an incredible average of 14.26.

Brydon Carse (ENG)

Brydon Carse is the leading wicket-taker for England in the series with 14 wickets at an average of 29.28.

While he has been expensive, he has looked like one of the most threatening bowlers in the English camp.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Starc (AUS)

Mitch Starc has picked up 22 wickets in three games this series at an average of 17.05, and also made 77 runs with the bat in the second game.

He has done well against England in the longer format, claiming 118 wickets from 25 games.

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head blasted 123 off 83 deliveries in the Perth Test and smashed 170 in the previous game.

He has a terrific record in Test cricket in the last four years, averaging 43.45 while striking at 80.

Ben Stokes (ENG)

Ben Stokes has scored 165 runs in this series with two half-centuries while also picking up nine wickets at an average of 25.88.

Stokes has made 478 runs in Test cricket this year at an average of 34, and has picked up 29 wickets at 24.62 average.

Team for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Australia have dominated the series, and England haven’t found the answers to a depleted home side. The Aussies have better quality for these conditions and will remain favourites for the fourth Test.

