AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 4th Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 4th Test between Australia and England.
Australia have clinched the Ashes 2025 with an unassailable 3-0 lead. Here is our AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction as England look to regain a semblance of pride. The Boxing Day Test will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
England put on their best show of the tour in Adelaide, but it wasn’t enough to keep the series alive. Chasing 435 in the fourth innings, the visitors were in the game on multiple occasions thanks to Zak Crawley’s 85 at the top and Jamie Smith’s 60. But they could not make the most of it.
For Australia, Alex Carey hit a century and 72 in two innings while Travis Head smashed 170 in the second innings. Pat Cummins made his return after six months with six wickets in the match.
England have made a couple of changes for this game, while Australia will be without Cummins and Nathan Lyon.
Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, and Scott Boland.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, and Josh Tongue.
The Melbourne Cricket Ground has recently offered pitches with a tinge of grass enough to keep the bowlers in the game. Batters can put on big scores once they negotiate the tricky phase.
As for the weather, it should be mainly clear on the first four days of the match. There is a 63% chance of precipitation on the fifth day.
Steve Smith (AUS)
Scott Boland (AUS)
Brydon Carse (ENG)
Mitchell Starc (AUS)
Travis Head (AUS)
Ben Stokes (ENG)
Australia have dominated the series, and England haven’t found the answers to a depleted home side. The Aussies have better quality for these conditions and will remain favourites for the fourth Test.
