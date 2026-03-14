BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
With the scoreline reading 1-1, Bangladesh (BAN) and Pakistan (PAK) will take each other on in the third and final ODI. Here is our BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction for the decider, to be hosted at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.
Pakistan lost the first ODI by eight wickets but bounced back to hammer the hosts by 128 runs in a rain-affected game. Maaz Sadaqat smashed 75 off 46 deliveries while Salman Ali Agha made 64 off 62 as they posted 274 on the board.
Chasing a revised target of 243 in 32 overs, the hosts lost three wickets for just 15 runs. Litton Das struck 41 off 33 but couldn’t go on to play a big knock. Sadaqat was excellent with the ball as well, picking up 3 for 23 in five overs with Haris Rauf also claiming three.
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Saad Masood, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf.
The pitches at Shere Bangla National Stadium have historically been bowling-friendly. There’s decent assistance for pacers as well as spinners. The average batting first score at the ground in ODI cricket reads 230.
The weather could be an issue for this game with thunderstorms predicted in the afternoon and evening. There’s over a 60% chance of precipitation.
Haris Rauf (PAK)
Rishad Hossain (BAN)
Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)
Salman Ali Agha (PAK)
Maaz Sadaqat (PAK)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN)
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Both teams have won a game each in dominant style. However, Pakistan hold an edge heading into this game thanks to their superior batting unit. Expect Pakistan to come out on top in this game.
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