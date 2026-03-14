BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

With the scoreline reading 1-1, Bangladesh (BAN) and Pakistan (PAK) will take each other on in the third and final ODI. Here is our BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction for the decider, to be hosted at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

Pakistan lost the first ODI by eight wickets but bounced back to hammer the hosts by 128 runs in a rain-affected game. Maaz Sadaqat smashed 75 off 46 deliveries while Salman Ali Agha made 64 off 62 as they posted 274 on the board.

Chasing a revised target of 243 in 32 overs, the hosts lost three wickets for just 15 runs. Litton Das struck 41 off 33 but couldn’t go on to play a big knock. Sadaqat was excellent with the ball as well, picking up 3 for 23 in five overs with Haris Rauf also claiming three.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Saad Masood, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf.

BAN vs PAK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Shere Bangla National Stadium have historically been bowling-friendly. There’s decent assistance for pacers as well as spinners. The average batting first score at the ground in ODI cricket reads 230.

The weather could be an issue for this game with thunderstorms predicted in the afternoon and evening. There’s over a 60% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Haris Rauf (PAK)

Haris Rauf had a terrific outing in the second ODI, claiming 3 for 26 in 4.3 overs.

The right-arm fast bowler has nine wickets against Bangladesh in three games.

Rishad Hossain (BAN)

Rishad Hossain was expensive in the last game but took three wickets.

The leg-spinner has 17 scalps in the last seven ODIs at an economy of 4.67.

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Mohammad Rizwan made 44 runs in the second game, and remains a good fantasy option.

He has scored 278 runs in the past 10 matches at an average of nearly 40.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Salman Ali Agha (PAK)

Salman Ali Agha has scored 376 runs in his last 11 ODIs at an average of 47 and strike rate of 86.

He was superb in the last game, hitting 64 off 62 deliveries.

Maaz Sadaqat (PAK)

Maaz Sadaqat was magnificent in the second game, smashing 75 off 46 and snaring three wickets.

The 20-year-old all-rounder averages 39 with the bat in List A cricket and has 20 wickets.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 3 for 29 in the first ODI, and followed it up with 2 for 34 in the second.

The off-spin all-rounder has snared 16 wickets in the last 11 ODIs at an economy of 4.02.

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Team for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have won a game each in dominant style. However, Pakistan hold an edge heading into this game thanks to their superior batting unit. Expect Pakistan to come out on top in this game.

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