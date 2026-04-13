CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 22: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 22 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off in match no.22 of the IPL 2026. Check out our CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be hosted at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.

CSK had a poor start to the season with three straight defeats but got off the mark in the previous game against Delhi Capitals. Sanju Samson was the star of the show with a stunning 115 not out in 56 deliveries to power the team to 212. Jamie Overton then snared 4 for 18 while Anshul Kamboj bagged three scalps to clinch a 23-run victory.

Kolkata Knight Riders are languishing at the bottom of the table with only one point from four games. In the previous game, they lost to Lucknow Super Giants by three wickets. Ajinkya Rahane (41 off 24) and Rovman Powell (39* off 24) were the best batters as they managed 181 on the board. Sunil Narine bowled an exceptional spell of 1 for 13 but it wasn’t enough as LSG won the final-ball thriller.

CSK vs KKR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry.

Impact player: Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Navdeep Saini.

Impact player: Kartik Tyagi.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at MA Chidambaram Stadium have historically provided decent assistance for spinners. However, the recent years have seen better pitches for batting. The average first innings score here since the last IPL edition reads 175. The team batting first has posted 209 and 212 in the first two games of this season.

As for the weather, it is forecast to be clear and breezy in the evening with no threat of rain, and the temperature hovering around 29 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Dewald Brevis (CSK)

Dewald Brevis missed the first three games with injury, and did not get to bat in the previous game but remains a top fantasy option.

Since last year, he has piled on over 1,700 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 35 while striking at 169.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has scored two fifties in the tournament, and is coming off a 45-run in the previous match.

He has made 281 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 41 while striking at 147.

Cameron Green (KKR)

Cameron Green hasn’t been at his best but scored 32 not out and picked up a wicket in the previous game.

Now that he has started to bowl, his all-round value makes him a good fantasy pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson (CSK)

Sanju Samson was incredible in the previous game, hammering an unbeaten 115 off 56 deliveries.

Samson has amassed 412 runs from his last seven innings in the shorter format at a strike rate of 193, including a century and three half centuries.

Finn Allen (KKR)

Finn Allen has had a couple of explosive starts but is yet to produce a big knock.

He has amassed over 1,300 runs in the format since May last year, averaging 38 at a strike rate of 195.

Ayush Mhatre (CSK)

Ayush Mhatre has been in good form, hitting two fifties from four games in the ongoing season.

He has scored 373 runs in the IPL at an average of 34 while striking at 177, including three half centuries.

Team for CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

KKR have too many holes in their squad in both batting and bowling departments. CSK had a poor start but have a much stronger batting unit compared to the Knight Riders. Expect CSK to win this game.

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