CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 22: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 22 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off in match no.22 of the IPL 2026. Check out our CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be hosted at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.
CSK had a poor start to the season with three straight defeats but got off the mark in the previous game against Delhi Capitals. Sanju Samson was the star of the show with a stunning 115 not out in 56 deliveries to power the team to 212. Jamie Overton then snared 4 for 18 while Anshul Kamboj bagged three scalps to clinch a 23-run victory.
Kolkata Knight Riders are languishing at the bottom of the table with only one point from four games. In the previous game, they lost to Lucknow Super Giants by three wickets. Ajinkya Rahane (41 off 24) and Rovman Powell (39* off 24) were the best batters as they managed 181 on the board. Sunil Narine bowled an exceptional spell of 1 for 13 but it wasn’t enough as LSG won the final-ball thriller.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry.
Impact player: Khaleel Ahmed.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Navdeep Saini.
Impact player: Kartik Tyagi.
The pitches at MA Chidambaram Stadium have historically provided decent assistance for spinners. However, the recent years have seen better pitches for batting. The average first innings score here since the last IPL edition reads 175. The team batting first has posted 209 and 212 in the first two games of this season.
As for the weather, it is forecast to be clear and breezy in the evening with no threat of rain, and the temperature hovering around 29 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Dewald Brevis (CSK)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR)
Cameron Green (KKR)
Sanju Samson (CSK)
Finn Allen (KKR)
Ayush Mhatre (CSK)
KKR have too many holes in their squad in both batting and bowling departments. CSK had a poor start but have a much stronger batting unit compared to the Knight Riders. Expect CSK to win this game.
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