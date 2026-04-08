DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 14: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 14 between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.
Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against each other in match no.14 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our DC vs GT Dream11 prediction ahead of this clash, set to take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Delhi Capitals have kicked off the season with back-to-back victories, most recently beating Mumbai Indians by six wickets. Chasing 163, they were in a critical spot after losing two wickets for 7. Pathum Nissanka scored 44 off 30 before Sameer Rizvi produced a magnificent knock of 90 off 51 balls.
Gujarat Titans have had a disappointing start to their campaign, losing the first two games. They are coming off a narrow six-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals in the previous game. Chasing 211 without Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan hit 73 off 44 but no other batter made a big contribution. Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada gave a fight but couldn’t get over the line.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.
Impact player: Lungi Ngidi.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact player: M Shahrukh Khan.
The pitches at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi have usually been batting friendly in recent years. The average batting first score here in the last 11 IPL matches reads 206. However, the previous game between DC and MI had sluggish pitch with the ball holding up.
Looking at the forecast, the weather is expected to be mainly clear with only a 2% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.
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Prasidh Krishna (GT)
Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
Sameer Rizvi (DC)
Shubman Gill (GT)
KL Rahul (DC)
Sai Sudharsan (GT)
Delhi Capitals have won both their games while Titans have struggled. GT have a weak middle order that has become a major concern. Expect the Capitals to come out on top in this game.
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