DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 14: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 14 between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against each other in match no.14 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our DC vs GT Dream11 prediction ahead of this clash, set to take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Delhi Capitals have kicked off the season with back-to-back victories, most recently beating Mumbai Indians by six wickets. Chasing 163, they were in a critical spot after losing two wickets for 7. Pathum Nissanka scored 44 off 30 before Sameer Rizvi produced a magnificent knock of 90 off 51 balls.

Gujarat Titans have had a disappointing start to their campaign, losing the first two games. They are coming off a narrow six-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals in the previous game. Chasing 211 without Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan hit 73 off 44 but no other batter made a big contribution. Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada gave a fight but couldn’t get over the line.

DC vs GT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact player: Lungi Ngidi.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact player: M Shahrukh Khan.

DC vs GT IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi have usually been batting friendly in recent years. The average batting first score here in the last 11 IPL matches reads 206. However, the previous game between DC and MI had sluggish pitch with the ball holding up.

Looking at the forecast, the weather is expected to be mainly clear with only a 2% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Prasidh Krishna (GT)

Prasidh Krishna bagged 3 for 29 in the first game, and snared one in the second.

Krishna snared wickets from 15 games in the previous edition at a strike rate of 14.1.

Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

Kuldeep Yadav picked up two scalps in the first match, and remains a good fantasy option.

The left-arm wrist spinner has taken 20 wickets at this ground at an economy of 8.87.

Sameer Rizvi (DC)

Sameer Rizvi has been sensational in the season so far, producing back-to-back match-winning knocks.

He smashed an unbeaten 70 off 47 in the first game and followed it up with 90 off 51 versus MI.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill missed the last game but should return to take charge of the Titans.

He has been one of the most prolific batters in the league, and amassed 650 runs in the last edition at an average of 50 and strike rate of 155.

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul has had a couple of low scores but you can back him to turn things around.

He amassed 549 runs in the tournament last year, averaging 54 while striking at nearly 150, including one century and three centuries.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan was excellent in the previous game, hitting 73 off 44 balls.

He had a magnificent season last year, piling on 759 runs at an average of 54 while striking at 156.

Team for DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals have won both their games while Titans have struggled. GT have a weak middle order that has become a major concern. Expect the Capitals to come out on top in this game.

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