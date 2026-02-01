DC W vs UPW W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 20 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 20 between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz.
Delhi Capitals (DC W) and UP Warriorz (UPW W) will be taking on each other in Match No.20 of WPL 2026. Here’s our DC W vs UPW W Dream11 prediction for this fixture, scheduled to be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
Delhi Capitals lost their previous match against Gujarat Giants by three runs. They are currently fourth in the points table with three wins from seven matches, and a net run rate of -0.164. To qualify for the eliminator, they must win their next match against UP Warriorz, as a loss would end their chances.
UP Warriorz were defeated in their previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight wickets. They are currently at the bottom of the points table with two wins from seven matches and a net run rate of -1.146. They must win their next match to have any chance of qualifying for the eliminator, but they will need a big win to overtake the Mumbai Indians, who are in third place.
Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, and Nandani Sharma.
UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Simran Shaikh, Amy Jones (w), Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, and Kranti Gaud.
The pitch at Kotambi Stadium has helped bowlers more than the batters. Out of eight matches played here this season, five have been won by teams setting a target. In the last match at this ground, Gujarat Giants also won after batting first against Mumbai Indians. So, teams may prefer batting first.
Both teams are coming into this match after a defeat, but Delhi Capitals may have the edge over UP Warriorz as they have already won against them once this season.
