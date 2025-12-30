DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 6 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 6 between Durban's Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings.

The match No.6 of the SA20 2026 will have Durban’s Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings facing off at Kingsmead, Durban. Here’s our DSG vs JSK Dream11 prediction for this encounter.

Durban’s Super Giants kicked off their season with a 15-run victory over MI Cape Town. Devon Conway hit 64 off 33 balls while Evan Jones struck 33* off 14 to power the team to 232. They held on to a narrow win with Eathan Bosch later picking up four wickets. Their next match against the same opponent was abandoned after 37/0 in four overs.

Joburg Super Kings defeated Pretoria Capitals in their first game of the season by 22 runs. Rilee Rossouw (48 off 33) and Wiaan Mulder (43 off 28) helped them get a fighting total of 168. Duan Jansen then starred with a career-best bowling performance of four for 23.

DSG vs JSK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Durban’s Super Giants: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, Kwena Maphaka, and Noor Ahmad.

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Matthew De Villiers, Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Shubham Ranjane, Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Duan Jansen, Richard Gleeson, and Janco Smit.

DSG vs JSK SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Kingsmead, Durban, has historically been a great venue for batting. However, the pitches in the last couple of SA20 seasons have been tricky. The previous edition saw an average batting first score of just 150.

As for the weather, it could be cloudy, but rain should not be an issue with only a 3% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Duan Jansen (JSK)

Duan Jansen was superb in the previous game, picking up four for 23 in his four overs.

The left-arm pacer took six wickets from four games in the recent CSA T20 Challenge with best figures of three for 22.

Evan Jones (DSG)

Evan Jones was excellent with the bat in the previous game, smashing an unbeaten 33 off 14 deliveries.

His batting form and all-round value with the ball make him a good fantasy option.

Akeal Hosein (JSK)

Akeal Hosein smashed 22 off 10 against Pretoria Capitals and took one wicket for 19 runs in his three overs.

The left-arm spinner is one of the best in the business and offers good value with the bat.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (DSG)

Jos Buttler struck 22 off 14 in the previous game and remains a top captaincy option.

He has piled on 819 runs in the SA20 at an average of 39 while striking at 138.

Wiaan Mulder (JSK)

Wiaan Mulder scored 43 off 28 balls in the first game and picked up one for 22 in four overs while opening the bowling.

With that all-round value, Mulder is a top captaincy option.

Devon Conway (DSG)

Devon Conway was outstanding in the season opener, scoring 64 off 33 against MI Cape Town.

He also looked in great touch in the second match, racing to 24 off 13 before rain interrupted.

Team for DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Durban’s Super Giants boast of a stronger batting line-up compared to Joburg and will be favourites to win this game. Their bowling attack also looks better on quality. Expect DSG to win this match.

