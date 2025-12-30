DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 6 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 6 between Durban's Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings.
The match No.6 of the SA20 2026 will have Durban’s Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings facing off at Kingsmead, Durban. Here’s our DSG vs JSK Dream11 prediction for this encounter.
Durban’s Super Giants kicked off their season with a 15-run victory over MI Cape Town. Devon Conway hit 64 off 33 balls while Evan Jones struck 33* off 14 to power the team to 232. They held on to a narrow win with Eathan Bosch later picking up four wickets. Their next match against the same opponent was abandoned after 37/0 in four overs.
Joburg Super Kings defeated Pretoria Capitals in their first game of the season by 22 runs. Rilee Rossouw (48 off 33) and Wiaan Mulder (43 off 28) helped them get a fighting total of 168. Duan Jansen then starred with a career-best bowling performance of four for 23.
Durban’s Super Giants: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, Kwena Maphaka, and Noor Ahmad.
Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Matthew De Villiers, Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Shubham Ranjane, Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Duan Jansen, Richard Gleeson, and Janco Smit.
Kingsmead, Durban, has historically been a great venue for batting. However, the pitches in the last couple of SA20 seasons have been tricky. The previous edition saw an average batting first score of just 150.
As for the weather, it could be cloudy, but rain should not be an issue with only a 3% chance of precipitation.
Durban’s Super Giants boast of a stronger batting line-up compared to Joburg and will be favourites to win this game. Their bowling attack also looks better on quality. Expect DSG to win this match.
