DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 4 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 4 between Durban's Super Giants and MI Cape Town.

Match No.4 of the SA20 2026 will witness Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) and MI Cape Town (MICT) going head-to-head. Here’s our DSG vs MICT Dream11 prediction for this game, slated to be played at Kingsmead, Durban.

The two teams faced each other in the season opener at Newlands, where Durban’s Super Giants came out victorious by 15 runs. Devon Conway struck 64 off 33 balls while multiple other batters played viral cameos as they posted 232 in 20 overs.

For MI Cape Town, Ryan Rickelton fought hard with a magnificent 113 off 63 balls, while Jason Smith hammered 41 off 14. But that wasn’t enough as they fell short at the end. MICT were without Kagiso Rabada in the previous game, and he is likely to miss this as well.

DSG vs MICT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Durban’s Super Giants: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, Kwena Maphaka, and Noor Ahmad.

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Dwaine Pretorius, Rashid Khan (c), Tristan Luus, and Trent Boult.

DSG vs MICT SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Kingsmead, Durban, have historically been good for batting. But the previous edition saw difficult surfaces with good assistance for bowlers. The average batting first score here in the last season was 150.

The weather is expected to be cloudy with a possibility of showers. There is over a 35% chance of precipitation during the match time.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Jason Smith (MICT)

Jason Smith was impressive in the season opener, where he hammered 41 runs in 14 balls.

Recently, he smashed 149 runs from three innings in the CSA T20 Challenge at a strike rate of 194.

Noor Ahmad (DSG)

Noor Ahmad went wicketless in the opening game but remains a big threat.

He has 25 wickets from 17 matches in the SA20 at an economy of 6.66.

Rassie van der Dussen (MICT)

Rassie van der Dussen was dismissed early in the last game, but remains a top fantasy option.

He recently scored 275 runs in the CSA T20 Challenge at 55 average and 144 strike rate.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (MICT)

Ryan Rickelton was incredible in the first game, hitting 113 off 63 deliveries.

He has a stellar record in the SA20 with over 1,100 runs at an average of nearly 47 and a strike rate of 164.

Jos Buttler (DSG)

Jos Buttler did not get much time in the middle in the previous game, but remains a top captaincy option.

He has amassed 819 runs in the league at an average of 39 while striking at 138.

Devon Conway (DSG)

Devon Conway looked in terrific touch in the last game, scoring 64 off 33.

He seems to be back to form and can be a good captaincy candidate.

Team for DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Durban’s Super Giants have a superior batting line-up and will have an advantage in this encounter. MICT have a slightly better bowling attack, but have a weaker batting unit. Expect DSG to win this home fixture.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.