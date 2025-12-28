DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 4 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 4 between Durban's Super Giants and MI Cape Town.
Match No.4 of the SA20 2026 will witness Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) and MI Cape Town (MICT) going head-to-head. Here’s our DSG vs MICT Dream11 prediction for this game, slated to be played at Kingsmead, Durban.
The two teams faced each other in the season opener at Newlands, where Durban’s Super Giants came out victorious by 15 runs. Devon Conway struck 64 off 33 balls while multiple other batters played viral cameos as they posted 232 in 20 overs.
For MI Cape Town, Ryan Rickelton fought hard with a magnificent 113 off 63 balls, while Jason Smith hammered 41 off 14. But that wasn’t enough as they fell short at the end. MICT were without Kagiso Rabada in the previous game, and he is likely to miss this as well.
Durban’s Super Giants: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, Kwena Maphaka, and Noor Ahmad.
MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Dwaine Pretorius, Rashid Khan (c), Tristan Luus, and Trent Boult.
The pitches at Kingsmead, Durban, have historically been good for batting. But the previous edition saw difficult surfaces with good assistance for bowlers. The average batting first score here in the last season was 150.
The weather is expected to be cloudy with a possibility of showers. There is over a 35% chance of precipitation during the match time.
Durban’s Super Giants have a superior batting line-up and will have an advantage in this encounter. MICT have a slightly better bowling attack, but have a weaker batting unit. Expect DSG to win this home fixture.
