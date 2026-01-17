DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 27 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 27 between Durban's Super Giants and Paarl Royals.
Match No.27 of the SA20 2026 will witness Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) and Paarl Royals (PR) going head to head at Kingsmead, Durban. Here’s our DSG vs PR Dream11 prediction for this encounter.
Durban’s Super Giants have 14 points to their credit with one game to go. They need to win this game and rely on other results to reach the SA20 2026 playoffs. They lost to Paarl Royals in the previous game by six wickets on the final ball. Aiden Markram (66 off 46) and Liam Livingstone (32* off 10) powered the team to 186, but it wasn’t enough.
Paarl Royals have qualified for the playoffs with 24 points from eight games, winning five and losing two. They are coming off a six-wicket win over Pretoria Capitals. Ottneil Baartman snared five for 16 to restrict the opponents to 127 before Rubin Hermann and Dan Lawrence scored 40s to secure the win.
Durban’s Super Giants: Sunil Narine, Aiden Markram (c), Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Bedingham, Liam Livingstone, Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, and Simon Harmer.
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Asa Tribe, Dan Lawrence, Rubin Hermann, David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Hardus Viljoen, Waqar Salamkheil, Bjorn Fortuin, and Ottneil Baartman.
Kingsmead in Durban hasn’t been a great venue for batting in the recent past, with the average first innings score of 150 in the previous season. The first completed game of this season here was low-scoring, while the second witnessed over 380 runs.
The weather could be cloudy, but with only a 7% chance of precipitation, rain might not be a problem.
Durban’s Super Giants have struggled to put up a team performance in the tournament. Paarl Royals have more players in good touch and have the resources to exploit DSG. Expect Paarl Royals to come out on top in this match.
