DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 27 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 27 between Durban's Super Giants and Paarl Royals.

Match No.27 of the SA20 2026 will witness Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) and Paarl Royals (PR) going head to head at Kingsmead, Durban. Here’s our DSG vs PR Dream11 prediction for this encounter.

Durban’s Super Giants have 14 points to their credit with one game to go. They need to win this game and rely on other results to reach the SA20 2026 playoffs. They lost to Paarl Royals in the previous game by six wickets on the final ball. Aiden Markram (66 off 46) and Liam Livingstone (32* off 10) powered the team to 186, but it wasn’t enough.

Paarl Royals have qualified for the playoffs with 24 points from eight games, winning five and losing two. They are coming off a six-wicket win over Pretoria Capitals. Ottneil Baartman snared five for 16 to restrict the opponents to 127 before Rubin Hermann and Dan Lawrence scored 40s to secure the win.

DSG vs PR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Durban’s Super Giants: Sunil Narine, Aiden Markram (c), Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Bedingham, Liam Livingstone, Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, and Simon Harmer.

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Asa Tribe, Dan Lawrence, Rubin Hermann, David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Hardus Viljoen, Waqar Salamkheil, Bjorn Fortuin, and Ottneil Baartman.

DSG vs PR SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Kingsmead in Durban hasn’t been a great venue for batting in the recent past, with the average first innings score of 150 in the previous season. The first completed game of this season here was low-scoring, while the second witnessed over 380 runs.

The weather could be cloudy, but with only a 7% chance of precipitation, rain might not be a problem.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Ottneil Baartman (PR)

Ottneil Baartman has been outstanding, picking up 16 wickets from just five games.

He is the highest wicket-taker in the SA20 with 57 scalps at a strike rate of 10.5.

Aiden Markram (DSG)

Aiden Markram has scored 201 runs in the ongoing season with one half-century.

Overall, he has over 1,100 runs in the league at an average of 34, with one century and six half-centuries.

Sunil Narine (PR)

Sunil Narine struck 22 off 11 in the previous game, while opening the innings and picked up a wicket.

His batting position at the top and bowling value make him a good fantasy option.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (DSG)

Jos Buttler hasn’t had a good season, but he did hit 97 off 52 deliveries in one of the games.

He has scored 968 runs in the SA20 at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 140, including eight half-centuries.

Sikandar Raza (PR)

Sikandar Raza has been sensational in the tournament, picking up 13 wickets from just six games at an economy of 5.85.

He also hit 27* off 13 in one game, and his all-round skill set makes him a top captaincy option.

Dan Lawrence (PR)

Dan Lawrence has scored 63 off 41 and 41 off 32 in two games this season.

He has also bagged two scalps and is a good captaincy candidate as a package.

Team for DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction

DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Durban’s Super Giants have struggled to put up a team performance in the tournament. Paarl Royals have more players in good touch and have the resources to exploit DSG. Expect Paarl Royals to come out on top in this match.

