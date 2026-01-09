DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 18 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 18 between Durban's Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Match No.18 of the SA20 2026 will see Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) taking on the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) at Kingsmead, Durban. Here’s our DSG vs SEC Dream11 prediction for this game.

Durban’s Super Giants are in a tough spot after winning only one of their six games and losing three. They lost their previous match against Pretoria Capitals by 15 runs. Chasing 202, Jos Buttler single-handedly kept them in the hunt with 97 off 52, but couldn’t get them over the line.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape sit at the top of the table with 17 points in five matches. They are coming off a 10-wicket victory over Pretoria, where they chased down 177 in 14.2 overs. Jonny Bairstow smashed an unbeaten 85 off 45 while Quinton de Kock struck 79* off 41.

DSG vs SEC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Durban’s Super Giants: Marques Ackerman, Aiden Markram (c), Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Liam Livingstone, Evan Jones, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, and Noor Ahmad.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, and Lutho Sipamla.

DSG vs SEC SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Kingsmead in Durban has favoured bowlers in recent times, as the average first innings score of 150 in the previous season highlights. The first game of this season saw DSG getting bowled out for 86, but the most recent clash had over 380 runs.

The weather could be an issue as it is likely to be cloudy with over a 45% chance of precipitation during the match hours.

Top Player Picks for DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Marco Jansen (SEC)

Marco Jansen has an outstanding record in the SA20, and his all-round skill set makes him a must-pick.

He has 51 wickets in the league so far at an economy of 7.41, along with 514 runs at an average of 27.

Noor Ahmad (DSG)

Noor Ahmad hasn’t been at his best, but he has taken three for 12 in one of the games this season.

The left-arm wrist spinner has 29 wickets in the league at an economy of 6.72.

Anrich Nortje (SEC)

Anrich Nortje has been in good rhythm, taking nine scalps from four games in the season.

The right-arm speedster has 29 wickets from 15 innings in the SA20 at an economy of 6.43.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (DSG)

Jos Buttler was outstanding in the previous game against Pretoria, hitting 97 off 52 deliveries with no support from the other end.

He has scored 943 runs in the SA20 at an average of 38 while striking at 140, including eight fifties.

Jonny Bairstow (SEC)

Jonny Bairstow is coming off a terrific knock, where he struck 85 off 45 deliveries.

He has 383 runs in the league at an average of 42 while striking at nearly 140.

Quinton de Kock (SEC)

Quinton de Kock has been in magnificent form, hitting four fifties in his last seven T20 innings.

The left-hand opener has hit 77 off 47 and 79 not out off 41 in two games this SA20 2026 season.

Team for DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Durban’s Super Giants have a top-quality side on paper, but they are terribly out of form. The Sunrisers, on the other hand, have both batting and bowling units in great touch. Expect the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win this match.

