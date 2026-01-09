DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 18 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 18 between Durban's Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Match No.18 of the SA20 2026 will see Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) taking on the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) at Kingsmead, Durban. Here’s our DSG vs SEC Dream11 prediction for this game.
Durban’s Super Giants are in a tough spot after winning only one of their six games and losing three. They lost their previous match against Pretoria Capitals by 15 runs. Chasing 202, Jos Buttler single-handedly kept them in the hunt with 97 off 52, but couldn’t get them over the line.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape sit at the top of the table with 17 points in five matches. They are coming off a 10-wicket victory over Pretoria, where they chased down 177 in 14.2 overs. Jonny Bairstow smashed an unbeaten 85 off 45 while Quinton de Kock struck 79* off 41.
Durban’s Super Giants: Marques Ackerman, Aiden Markram (c), Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Liam Livingstone, Evan Jones, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, and Noor Ahmad.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, and Lutho Sipamla.
Kingsmead in Durban has favoured bowlers in recent times, as the average first innings score of 150 in the previous season highlights. The first game of this season saw DSG getting bowled out for 86, but the most recent clash had over 380 runs.
The weather could be an issue as it is likely to be cloudy with over a 45% chance of precipitation during the match hours.
READ MORE:
Marco Jansen (SEC)
Noor Ahmad (DSG)
Anrich Nortje (SEC)
Jos Buttler (DSG)
Jonny Bairstow (SEC)
Quinton de Kock (SEC)
Durban’s Super Giants have a top-quality side on paper, but they are terribly out of form. The Sunrisers, on the other hand, have both batting and bowling units in great touch. Expect the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win this match.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.