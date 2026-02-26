ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 49 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 49 between New Zealand and England.

England (ENG) and New Zealand (NZ) will face off in the next Super 8 Group 2 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for match no.49, to be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

England have qualified for the semifinals and will look to experiment a bit in this game. They secured the final four spot with victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Harry Brook delivered one of the best T20 knocks versus Pakistan, hitting a century off just 51 balls on a pitch where others struggled.

New Zealand have three points to their credit and need to win this game to qualify directly. If they lose this clash, they have to rely on the result of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan game. They defeated Sri Lanka in the previous match by 61 runs. They were 84 for 6 at one point but Mitch Santner (47 off 26) and Cole McConchie (31 off 23) powered them to 168. Rachin Ravindra was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 27.

England vs New Zealand Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

ENG vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

R Premadasa Stadium has offered good pitches in the ongoing tournament with assistance for spinners. Batting gets harder as the match progresses. It has hosted six matches, with the average first innings score reading 172.

The weather is expected to be mainly clear but there’s around a 25% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Adil Rashid (ENG)

Adil Rashid has snared nine wickets in the tournament and remains a big threat in these conditions.

The leg-spinner has snared 18 wickets in the last 10 games at an economy of 7.24.

Matt Henry (NZ)

Matt Henry was magnificent in the last game, claiming 2 for 3 in two overs.

He has taken 23 wickets from 18 games since last year at an economy of 8.76.

Will Jacks (ENG)

Will Jacks has made several important contributions with the bat and ball, making him a solid fantasy option.

He has hit 159 runs at a strike rate of 176 while also picking up five wickets with the ball.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Rachin Ravindra (NZ)

Rachin Ravindra scored 32 off 22 and claimed 4 for 27 in the previous game against Sri Lanka.

His number three batting position and bowling value makes him a top captaincy option.

Harry Brook (ENG)

Harry Brook delivered an incredible knock in the previous game, hitting 100 off 51 deliveries against Pakistan.

Brook has 1,297 runs in T20 Internationals at an average of 31 while striking at 155.

Mitch Santner (NZ)

Mitch Santner struck 47 off 26 in the previous game and picked up 1 for 19 off his four overs.

The all-rounder has scored 173 runs in the last 10 matches at a strike rate of 158, and has taken seven wickets with his left-arm spin.

ALSO READ:

Team for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

England are likely to make a few changes for this game. New Zealand have an outstanding bowling attack for these conditions. Expect NZ to come out on top.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.