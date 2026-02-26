ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 49 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 49 between New Zealand and England.
England (ENG) and New Zealand (NZ) will face off in the next Super 8 Group 2 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for match no.49, to be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
England have qualified for the semifinals and will look to experiment a bit in this game. They secured the final four spot with victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Harry Brook delivered one of the best T20 knocks versus Pakistan, hitting a century off just 51 balls on a pitch where others struggled.
New Zealand have three points to their credit and need to win this game to qualify directly. If they lose this clash, they have to rely on the result of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan game. They defeated Sri Lanka in the previous match by 61 runs. They were 84 for 6 at one point but Mitch Santner (47 off 26) and Cole McConchie (31 off 23) powered them to 168. Rachin Ravindra was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 27.
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.
R Premadasa Stadium has offered good pitches in the ongoing tournament with assistance for spinners. Batting gets harder as the match progresses. It has hosted six matches, with the average first innings score reading 172.
The weather is expected to be mainly clear but there’s around a 25% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.
Adil Rashid (ENG)
Matt Henry (NZ)
Will Jacks (ENG)
Rachin Ravindra (NZ)
Harry Brook (ENG)
Mitch Santner (NZ)
England are likely to make a few changes for this game. New Zealand have an outstanding bowling attack for these conditions. Expect NZ to come out on top.
