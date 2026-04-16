Mumbai Indians Name Punjab Player As Atharva Ankolekar Replacement for IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians have signed Punjab player Krish Bhagat as a replacement for Atharva Ankolekar for remainder of IPL 2026.

Mumbai Indians name Krish Bhagat as Atharva Ankolekar replacement for IPL 2026

Ankolekar has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. He was part of India’s U19 World Cup team in 2020 and was also the Player of the Match in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 final against Bangladesh. He was picked in the IPL 2026 auction at his base price of INR 30 lakhs.

Krish Bhagat, who is 21 years old, has played seven first class matches and taken seven wickets. He has also played nine List A matches for Punjab, where he has picked up nine wickets. He is a right arm medium pacer and has also scored a half century in List A cricket. He will join MI for INR 30 lakhs.

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