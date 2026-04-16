3 Players CSK Could Bring In As Khaleel Ahmed Replacement in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be on the lookout for a Khaleel Ahmed replacement for the remainder of the IPL 2026. The left-arm pacer was ruled out of the tournament after suffering an injury in their recent fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14.

Khaleel has been a key member of the CSK bowling attack since last year, featuring in all 19 games. He was their primary new ball seamer, and his absence will bring them more challenges.

Potential Khaleel Ahmed Replacement for CSK in IPL 2026

Given their weak pace bowling stocks, CSK are likely to look for a seam bowler. Here are three players they could target as a Khaleel Ahmed replacement.

Simarjeet Singh

Simarjeet Singh was part of the Chennai Super Kings set-up between 2022 to 2024, featuring in 10 matches for them. He was then bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad but a poor season meant he was unsold in the IPL 2026 auction.

Simarjeet has 47 wickets in his T20 career at an economy of 8.73. His recent form has not been great but he has good attributes with his height, and ability to bowl hard lengths. CSK have Anshul Kamboj and Gurjapneet Singh as other Indian seamers. Simarjeet could be a solid middle overs option if they need.

Chetan Sakariya

Chetan Sakariya could be a like-for-like Khaleel Ahmed replacement for the remainder of the season. The left-arm seamer has done well in recent months, picking up 15 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Chetan Sakariya has represented three franchises in the IPL, most recently playing for KKR in the previous edition. He has played 20 games and has taken 20 wickets at an economy of 8.62. He has the ability to swing the ball up front, and can be a decent pick for Chennai.

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KM Asif

KM Asif is another familiar name for the Super Kings franchise after he represented them from 2018 to 2021. The 32-year-old seamer was last part of the league in 2023, when he played for Rajasthan Royals. His ability to swing the ball makes him a solid replacement option, especially given his form.

Asif had an outstanding Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, where he claimed 15 wickets from just six games. The right-arm pacer had an exceptional economy rate of 6.73 in the tournament. Among bowlers with 13 or more wickets, he had the best economy.

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