After Brydon Carse, Another SRH Pacer Ruled Out of IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have suffered another setback as after Brydon Carse, another overseas pacer David Payne has also been ruled out of the IPL 2026 due to injury.

SRH pacer David Payne ruled out of IPL 2026

David Payne, who played two matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, has been ruled out due to an ankle injury, as confirmed by the franchise. He picked up two wickets in these matches, which came in his debut match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT



David Payne has been ruled out of TATA IPL 2026 after sustaining an ankle injury.



Wishing him a speedy recovery 🧡 pic.twitter.com/aKjJ9lvl6R — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 16, 2026

Unfortunately, nothing is going right for the team at the moment. Payne had come in as a replacement for Jack Edwards for INR 3 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, but Edwards himself was ruled out before the start of the tournament due to a foot injury. Now, SRH will have to look for another replacement in the squad.

Brydon Carse was ruled out a few days ago due to a hand injury. The franchise signed Dilshan Madushanka as his replacement.

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A good thing for them is that their skipper Pat Cummins will be back in action soon, as he is joining the squad on Friday, April 17. He will most probably be available from the April 25 match against Rajasthan Royals. Otherwise, for now, until they announce any replacement for David Payne, they are left with Dilshan Madushanka and Eshan Malinga as their only overseas pacers.

In the previous match, Sakib Husain and Praful Hinge, both uncapped bowlers, made their IPL debuts and picked up four wickets each. So, it is a positive sign for their bowling attack.

Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 season have played five matches so far, where they have won two and lost three matches. Their next match is against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad on April 17.

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