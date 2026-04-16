Rasikh Salam On The Right Path To Realising Potential At RCB in IPL 2026

Rasikh Salam Dar starred for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their most recent fixture of the IPL 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants. He registered his best bowling figures in the Indian Premier League, having featured in 15 games across five seasons.

The Jammu & Kashmir seamer has played for four different franchises so far but he is finally starting to realise his potential at RCB in the ongoing tournament.

Rasikh Salam Delivering for RCB in IPL 2026

When RCB won the bidding battle for Rasikh Salam in the IPL 2025 mega auction, expectations were high for him. He was acquired for INR 6 crore so naturally there was a belief that he will have a big role. But he got to feature in only two games, conceding runs at 11.66.

His IPL 2026 didn’t start positively as well, getting benched in the first three games, with RCB backing Abhinandan Singh. He finally had his moment, getting an opportunity to shine against his former franchise Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. And shine, he did. In a game where over 460 runs were scored, Rasikh showed remarkable skill set to concede only 23 runs in 2.5 overs while dismissing Naman Dhir.

Fast forward three days, Rasikh arguably had the best game of his career, snaring 4 for 24 versus LSG. The right-arm seamer bowled a probing new ball spell alongside Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, removing Aiden Markram. It was a full down on the leg stump but had enough shape to catch the top edge.

Later in the end overs, he bowled a brilliant slower ball to dismiss an in-form Ayush Badoni. Rasikh was given the responsibility to bowl the final over, and he delivered, knocking over Mukul Choudhary and Avesh Khan.

It has only been two games this season but Rasikh has shown an excellent skill set in both attacking and defensive bowling. He has adapted well into the third pacer role for RCB.

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Early Years of Struggle

Rasikh first burst on to the scene in 2018-19 when Mumbai Indians scouted him and signed him. He played only one game in the 2019 season, where he conceded 42 runs from four overs. But he was rated highly as a potential future star.

Injuries derailed his career even before it took as he had to battle with lower back stress fracture. In IPL 2022, he was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders. He could play only two games before a back injury ruled him out.

After another year of absence in the IPL, he was picked up by Delhi Capitals. Rasikh showed glimpses of his talent in the 2024 edition, claiming nine wickets from eight innings.

Rasikh Salam is now 26 years of age, which is generally considered among peak physical years of an athlete. He seems to have put major injury troubles behind him. At RCB, he has the support system to help him grow further into a bowler he truly can.

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