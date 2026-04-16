CSK Pacer Khaleel Ahmed Ruled Out of IPL 2026

Big setback for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of IPL 2026.

Khaleel Ahmed Ruled out of IPL 2026

During the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Khaleel sustained a serious quadriceps injury and was not able to finish his spell. While bowling the last ball of his fourth over, he felt discomfort and then walked off the field. Gurjapneet Singh completed his over.

According to Sports Tak, Khaleel has suffered a grade 2 tear. He also has a severe stretch injury in his right rectus femoris tendon, with a complete tear in one part of the muscle.

CSK have not named a replacement for him yet. Khaleel Ahmed played five matches this season, took two wickets, and bowled at an economy rate of 8.67.

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Khaleel Ahmed Injury Adds to CSK’s Pace Bowling Concerns

Khaleel Ahmed’s injury is a big problem for Chennai Super Kings. He was an important part of their bowling attack, and now with him out for the season, the team is facing more injury issues. CSK had already lost Nathan Ellis, and his replacement Spencer Johnson has not joined the squad yet because he is also injured.

Now, CSK’s pace attack will depend on young bowlers like Anshul Kamboj and Gurjapneet Singh, who do not have much IPL experience. Jamie Overton has been their best fast bowler this season, and now he will have more responsibility as he is the only experienced pacer in the team.

There are problems in batting as well. MS Dhoni has been dealing with a calf injury since before the season started. He has started light practice in the nets, but he is still not fully fit and is unlikely to play against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 season have played five matches so far, winning two and losing three.

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