Josh Hazlewood Reveals Availability Status for Remainder of IPL 2026 After RCB vs LSG Clash

Josh Hazlewood has snared three wickets in two matches for RCB in the IPL 2026 so far.

After an expensive spell to return to action, star Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Josh Hazlewood was seen in his old, lethal form in the RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 fixture. Earlier, the bowler had picked up a hamstring injury during a Sheffield Shield game in November last year, which ruled him out of the home Ashes series, followed by the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup.

A delayed recovery had also halted his participation in the initial few games of the season for the reigning champions. Hazlewood came back into the RCB line-up against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and snared two crucial wickets of their opener Yashavi Jaiswal and skipper Riyan Parag. But while defending 201, the bowler conceded 44 runs in his four overs at an expensive economy rate of 11.00.

Following this, he missed the side’s next game facing the Mumbai Indians (MI). However, coming into the playing XI again for tonight’s match against LSG, the seamer put up his usual impactful show. After the match, Hazlewood was asked about whether he would continue to miss some of the remaining IPL 2026 matches to manage his workload.

“The plan is to hopefully keep playing, schedule is pretty good from here on, so fingers crossed I can keep playing,” noted the bowler.

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Josh Hazlewood Bowled Impressive Economical Spell in RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match

The star Australian bowler was seen to be back in his best as he produced a match-defining spell in the RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 game. Though Hazlewood dismissed only the Caribbean big-hitter Nicholas Pooran tonight, he mounted pressure on the Lucknow batters by restricting the run flow at the other end.

He was the most economical bowler of the RCB vs LSG encounter, conceding runs at an economy rate of just 5.00, and was also adjudged the Player of the Match for his exceptional display. After yet another all-round show, the title-holders are once again back at the top of the IPL 2026 points table with four victories in five matches. RCB will look to continue their winning run at home in their next clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 18.

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