Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood Put Up Match-Defining Shows to Continue Home Domination; Key Takeaways from RCB vs LSG IPL 2026

The defending champions won the RCB vs LSG match by five wickets.

The reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, registered a commanding five-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants in the RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 clash. Electing to field first, a stellar display with the ball had helped the hosts to restrict the opponents to a sub-par total before contributions from the entire line-up secured their third consecutive victory at home this season.

Let’s look at 3 key takeaways from the RCB vs LSG game.

LSG Batting Order Collapses Again

The LSG batting order is yet to put up a dominant display in the IPL 2026 so far. After getting bundled out for just 141 in their season opener, a composed knock from captain Rishabh Pant had earned them a win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with just one ball remaining. It was once again a similar story in their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where a one-man-show from Mukul Chaudhary had snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

In their latest fixture against Gujarat, Aiden Markram top-scored with a 21-ball 30, while no other batter could cross the 20-run mark. The Lucknow outfit’s struggle continued facing the last edition’s winners, as a clinical effort from the RCB bowlers saw them getting bundled out for only 146.

Rasikh Salam Registers Career-Best Figure in RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match

The RCB pace attack outclassed the struggling LSG batters at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bhuvneshwar Kumar recorded an impressive three-wicket haul, while RCB’s highest wicket-taker of the last season, Josh Hazlewood, became the most economical bowler of the night alongside snaring the key wicket of Nicholas Pooran.

But 26-year-old Rasikh Salam was the pick of the bowlers, bagging four wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in the RCB vs LSG match. The Super Giants might have posted a 150-plus total with Mukul at the crease, especially after a stunning maximum from the big-hitter in his first delivery of the final over. But a brilliant comeback yorker from the bowler knocked over the right-hander’s stumps, as he finished the over by giving away just seven runs.

ALSO READ:

All-Round Show from RCB Help Claim Another Victory at Home

Last season, the team had almost ticked all the boxes to get their hands on the elusive trophy. But despite winning all of their away fixtures to enter the record books, RCB had an underwhelming run at their home ground. But in the IPL 2026, that gap has been filled as well, as the reigning champions have been absolutely ruthless in all of their three games in front of an electrifying Chinnaswamy crowd so far.

Following a spectacular show with the ball, contributions from the entire batting order saw RCB chase down the below-par target in under 16 overs. Former captain Virat Kohli top-scored with a crucial 49, while the explosive overseas duo of Tim David and Romario Shepherd finished off the chase.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.