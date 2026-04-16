How Prince Yadav Became the Standout Performer for LSG in IPL 2026

Prince Yadav has been one of the best bowlers for LSG in IPL 2026 so far.

After being retained for INR 30 lakhs, he is repaying the team’s trust and has been giving strong performances this season. He showed some of his potential last season as well when he played six matches, but he could take only three wickets at that time.

Prince Yadav Continues Impressive Form in IPL 2026

This season, he has played every match for LSG so far and has been their best bowler. He has already taken nine wickets in five matches and has an economy rate of 9.11, which is quite good considering he bowls in the powerplay and how aggressive batters have been this season.

In his most recent match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), even though his team lost, he picked three of the five wickets taken by LSG. He bowled three overs and gave 32 runs. He was hit for 17 runs by Virat Kohli in one over, but apart from that, he did well and took the wickets of Phil Salt in his first over, and Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma in his third over.

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Prince Yadav Growing into a Reliable Fast Bowler

He has improved a lot compared to last season. He can bowl short deliveries and surprise batters, like he did to Shubman Gill in the match against Gujarat Titans. He can also bowl deliveries that come into left hand batters and get them out, like he did to Ishan Kishan against SRH and Axar Patel in the first match against DC.

His pace has also been very good this season, and he can bowl accurate yorkers when needed. He is slowly becoming a complete fast bowler for LSG. Bowling alongside Mohammed Shami, who is also having a very good season, is helping him improve. Prince Yadav has been picked in the playing XI ahead of players like Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav.

From Domestic Performances to IPL Impact: Prince Yadav Delivers

Currently, he is the third highest wicket taker in the Purple Cap race and the highest for LSG so far. Not only in the IPL, Prince Yadav has also performed well in domestic cricket.

He took 18 wickets for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 and also picked up eight wickets in seven matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season.

Lucknow Super Giants have not conceded 200 yet in the IPL 2026 season, and it can be said that Prince Yadav has played a role in it, as alongside Mohammed Shami he has made it difficult for batters to score against them.

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