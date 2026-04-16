Nicholas Pooran Breaks Silence on Poor Form After Another Disappointing Outing in RCB vs LSG IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star Nicholas Pooran has struggled to get going with the bat so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season. With Rishabh Pant promoting himself up the order, Pooran has been pushed down to the No.5 spot but he could not recreate his batting heroics in the new slot.

Across five innings, Pooran has managed scores of 8, 1, 13, 19, 1. The lack of runs from one of their most trusted players is also costing LSG, but Pooran sounds confident of breaking the jinx.

When quizzed on the same lines, the dynamic left-hander said during the post-match presentation ceremony of the RCB vs LSG match,

“I’m feeling really good and striking the ball nicely. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been going my way thus far in the tournament. But it has happened before. I’ve been in this position already, I know how to fight. And I believe I’ll get out of this.”

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Analysing the fall of Nicholas Pooran

The 30-year-old enjoyed a breakout last two seasons, taking on bowlers and absolutely decimating opposition attacks. In IPL 2024, Nicky P smashed 499 runs in 15 innings at an impressive average of 62.37 while striking at an aggressive rate of 178.21, including three fifties. He followed it up with a 524-run IPL 2025 season, averaging 43.66 and a strike rate that even went higher up to 196.25 while adding five fifties to his name.

This is in stark contrast to his recent performance, where he is averaging 8.40 while failing to cross the 30-run mark even once.

The dip in his form came after the IPL 2025. His overall boundary % which was 23.6% (between January 2024 – May 2025) dropped to 15.26% post the last IPL season. Pooran’s ability to take on spinners also witnessed a noticeable decline – going down from 160s to 120s in the aforementioned time frame.

Pooran’s struggles, along with other batters also failing to deliver have compounded LSG’s problems. It remains to be seen if the former Caribbean cricketer continues at the No.5 slot or if the LSG management will consider tweaking their batting lineup.

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